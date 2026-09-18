Farhan Qureshi joins Maple India as Group Head HR

Farhan Qureshi has joined Maple India as Group Head HR, taking charge of the organisation’s human resources function and people agenda. The appointment was announced by Qureshi through a LinkedIn post, where he confirmed the start of his new role with the company.





The move adds a dedicated HR leadership position at the group level and marks the latest milestone in Qureshi’s career in human resources leadership.





New mandate at Maple India





In his new position, Qureshi will oversee the group’s HR function and assume responsibility for the company’s people and human resources priorities across the organisation.





The appointment comes as businesses continue to place increasing focus on workforce strategy, talent management and aligning HR initiatives with broader organisational objectives.





His role will involve leading the people agenda at the group level while supporting Maple India’s human resources priorities and organisational development efforts.





A stronger people leadership structure can help organisations align workforce planning, talent development and business objectives more effectively over time.





Leadership addition to the organisation





According to Qureshi’s LinkedIn update, he has officially commenced his tenure as Group Head HR at Maple India.





Key details of the appointment include:





Farhan Qureshi has joined Maple India as Group Head HR .

has joined Maple India as . He announced the development through a LinkedIn post.

He will lead the organisation’s group-level HR function.

The role includes responsibility for the company’s people and human resources mandate.

The appointment strengthens Maple India’s leadership team with a dedicated HR leadership position.





Focus on people and business priorities





Human resources functions are increasingly being positioned as strategic business partners across organisations, with greater emphasis on workforce planning, employee engagement and leadership development.





Within this context, Qureshi’s appointment places him at the centre of Maple India’s people strategy, where he will contribute to the organisation’s HR priorities and support its broader business objectives through workforce-focused initiatives.