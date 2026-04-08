Jai Hind and gratitude: Air India CEO Wilson pens heartfelt goodbye to employees

Air India’s outgoing chief executive Campbell Wilson has issued a heartfelt farewell message to employees, signing off with “Jai Hind” and describing his tenure as “a true honour."





In an internal letter shared with staff, Wilson reflected on his time at the airline and said “the time is right” to hand over leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth.





A reflective exit message





Wilson, who took over as CEO and managing director in 2022 following the airline’s privatisation, said the decision to step down had been planned in advance. Air India confirmed that he had informed chairman N Chandrasekaran of his intent to exit in 2026 and has since worked to ensure a stable leadership transition, NDTV reported.





In his note, Wilson emphasised the role of employees in the airline’s journey. He said the “positive spirit” and “warmth, hospitality and friendship” of staff had been a highlight of his three-decade aviation career.





“It has been a true honour to play a small part in this latest chapter of Air India’s long history,” he wrote, adding that he would continue to support the airline as it evolves into a “world class, global airline with an Indian heart.”





He signed off the message with “Jai Hind”, underlining a tone of gratitude and connection with the workforce.





Marking progress amid challenges





Wilson’s tenure coincided with Air India’s transition under Tata Group ownership, following decades of state control. During this period, the airline undertook fleet modernisation, service upgrades and operational integration.





In his letter, Wilson pointed to the addition of over 100 aircraft, the rollout of new products, and improvements in ground and in-flight service standards as key milestones.





However, the turnaround effort also faced significant headwinds, including supply chain disruptions, aircraft delivery delays and rising costs.





A major setback came in June 2025, when Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, resulting in widespread loss of life.





Preparing for the next phase





Wilson said the timing of his departure aligns with a transition period for the airline, ahead of large-scale aircraft deliveries expected from 2027 under a nearly 600-plane order.





“With a brief window until bulk deliveries… commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins,” he said in the letter.





Air India has begun the process of identifying a successor, with a committee formed to oversee the search.





Wilson will continue in his role until a replacement is appointed, ensuring continuity during the transition. His farewell message signals a leadership handover at a critical juncture, as Air India moves from restructuring towards execution of its long-term expansion strategy.