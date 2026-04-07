Tata-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns, successor search on

Campbell Wilson has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Air India, marking a leadership shift at the Tata Group-owned airline as it continues its multi-year turnaround.





According to PTI, Wilson informed the board of his decision before formally resigning. An official statement from Air India was still awaited at the time of reporting.





EARLY EXIT AMID TRANSFORMATION





Wilson took charge as CEO and Managing Director in July 2022, months after the Tata Group completed its acquisition of Air India from the government in January that year.





His five-year term was originally slated to run until 2027. However, according to The Indian Express, the group had already begun exploring a succession plan earlier this year, signalling a planned leadership transition.





The exit comes as Air India remains in the midst of an ambitious overhaul spanning fleet modernisation, service upgrades, and operational restructuring.





SUCCESSOR SEARCH UNDERWAY





The Tata Group is now actively looking for a replacement, with the leadership change expected to shape the next phase of the airline’s transformation.





Wilson’s departure also comes at a time of broader leadership churn within the group’s aviation portfolio. Air India Express, the airline’s low-cost subsidiary, has been without a managing director since March following the exit of Aloke Singh after completing his tenure, according to The Indian Express.





TENURE MARKED BY CHALLENGES





Wilson’s stint was closely watched as he led the integration and revival of a national carrier transitioning from state ownership to a private enterprise model.





His tenure also faced scrutiny following a major aviation incident in June last year, when a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, resulting in 241 fatalities, as reported by The Indian Express.





Despite these challenges, the airline pushed ahead with structural reforms aimed at restoring competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.





The incoming CEO will inherit a complex mandate: stabilising operations, accelerating service improvements, and delivering on the Tata Group’s long-term vision for Air India.





With competition intensifying in India’s aviation market and customer expectations rising, the effectiveness of the next leadership phase will be closely scrutinised by industry observers.