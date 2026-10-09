Jindal Steel appoints Shivani Hazari as Group Head of HR

Jindal Steel Ltd. has appointed Shivani Hazari as Group Head of Human Resources, creating a key leadership role focused on talent and leadership priorities across the organisation.





Hazari will lead initiatives spanning leadership development, talent management and broader HR priorities across the Jindal Group. The appointment comes at a time when large enterprises are placing greater emphasis on succession planning, leadership capability building and workforce readiness to support business growth.





Leadership agenda takes centre stage





In her new role, Hazari will be responsible for supporting leadership development efforts and strengthening talent strategies across the group.





Her appointment reflects a growing focus among large Indian organisations on building leadership pipelines while aligning people strategies with evolving business requirements. Companies across sectors are increasingly investing in talent frameworks designed to improve organisational resilience and prepare future leaders.





Brings experience across advisory and industry roles





Hazari joins the role with experience spanning leadership advisory, executive search, talent management and business leadership.





Before taking over as Group Head of HR at Jindal Steel, she worked with several organisations, including:





JSP Group Advisory

Sheffield Haworth

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.

EWK International

Korn Ferry





Her professional experience extends across multiple industries, including steel, power, renewable energy, mining, cement, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer businesses and technology.





Focus on talent and leadership capabilities





A significant part of Hazari's background has been in executive search and leadership advisory, areas increasingly viewed as critical for organisations navigating business transformation and workforce shifts.





Her experience is expected to support the company's efforts to strengthen leadership capabilities while advancing talent priorities across the group. The role also places emphasis on aligning workforce planning with long-term business objectives.





Growing importance of strategic HR leadership





The appointment highlights how HR leadership roles are evolving beyond traditional people management functions. Organisations are increasingly looking to HR leaders to drive leadership development, succession planning and talent strategies that support business performance.





With experience across advisory firms and industry roles, Hazari will take on responsibilities aimed at strengthening leadership capability and talent management initiatives across the Jindal Group.