Jindal Steel HR President Sukhjit S. Pasricha resigns three months after appointment

Jindal Steel President and Head of Human Resources Sukhjit S. Pasricha has resigned from the company, with his tenure ending on October 31, 2026, approximately three months after his appointment.





The steelmaker disclosed his resignation in a filing to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pasricha cited personal commitments as the reason for his departure.





His exit marks a relatively short stint at the company, where he had joined in July 2026 after serving as Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo.





Three-month tenure at Jindal Steel





Jindal Steel announced Pasricha's appointment as President and Head of HR on July 23, 2026, bringing an experienced HR executive into its senior leadership team.





At the time, the company highlighted his more than 28 years of experience across aviation, banking, telecommunications and financial services.





Before joining the steelmaker, Pasricha held senior HR positions at organisations including IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv.





His appointment marked a move from the aviation sector to the steel industry, with responsibility for leading Jindal Steel's human resources function.





What the company disclosed about his exit





In the resignation letter addressed to the Managing Director, Pasricha expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him during his tenure.





He described his association with the company as a privilege and acknowledged the support extended by the Board of Directors and colleagues. He also committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly handover of his responsibilities.





The company's regulatory filing confirmed the following details:





Executive: Sukhjit S. Pasricha

Position: President and Head of Human Resources

Management classification: Senior Management Personnel

Reason for resignation: Personal commitments

Last working date: October 31, 2026





The disclosure was signed by Damodar Mittal, Whole-time Director, on behalf of Jindal Steel.





Successor and leadership transition





Jindal Steel's filing did not name an interim or permanent successor to Pasricha. The company also did not disclose any changes to its broader HR leadership structure following his departure.

No details were provided regarding potential changes to workforce planning, talent acquisition, compensation policies or employee benefits.





The departure comes shortly after the company brought Pasricha on board to lead its people function, following his previous leadership experience across several large organisations.





Any subsequent appointment to the HR President position or changes to the company's senior management structure will be subject to further company announcements and regulatory disclosures.





The resignation was disclosed under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the applicable SEBI Master Circular dated January 30, 2026.