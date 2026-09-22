Keka HR appoints Divya Singh as Director Strategic Accounts for India

Keka HR has appointed Divya Singh as Director Strategic Accounts – India, strengthening its leadership team as it expands its HR and payroll technology platform among growing and enterprise organisations.





According to information released by the company, Singh brings nearly 20 years of experience spanning strategic accounts, enterprise partnerships, business development, product leadership and sales. She joins Keka's India business at a time when organisations are increasingly investing in integrated HR technology platforms to manage workforce operations and employee experiences.





Veteran HR industry executive joins Keka





Before joining Keka HR, Singh spent more than 11 years at SHRM India, where she most recently served as General Manager.





In her latest role, she led regional growth initiatives, enterprise partnerships and strategic business expansion across South India. The company said she managed a revenue portfolio of approximately INR 120 million while overseeing business development and partnership activities.





Her tenure at SHRM India included a series of leadership positions, reflecting a progression across both commercial and product-focused functions.





Key roles held at SHRM India





General Manager

Product Lead Pan India & Senior Regional Manager

Lead Product Manager

Product Lead Pan India & Regional Manager

Regional Manager

Deputy Regional Manager





According to the company, these assignments provided Singh with experience in enterprise engagement, regional business expansion, product strategy and the broader HR services landscape.





Experience spans sales, partnerships and product leadership





Prior to SHRM India, Singh spent more than two years at Simplilearn, where she worked across enterprise learning solutions, key account management, lead generation and inside sales.





Her responsibilities included:

Managing enterprise sales cycles from prospecting to closure

Developing proposals and customer acquisition strategies

Supporting revenue forecasting activities

Building and maintaining client relationships





Earlier in her career, Singh served as Product Specialist at Value Point Systems Pvt Ltd and Program Manager at Staples.





Her professional journey also includes positions as:





Business Development Manager at Print Point

Assurance Manager at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

Relationship Manager at Indiabulls





Keka expands focus on enterprise customers





Keka said Singh's appointment aligns with its efforts to strengthen strategic account management and enterprise relationships in India.





The company operates a unified HR and payroll technology platform covering hiring, onboarding, attendance management, payroll, performance management and core HR processes. The platform is designed to help organisations streamline people operations, manage compliance requirements and improve workforce visibility.





Keka at a glance





HR and payroll technology platform

Supports hiring, onboarding and workforce management

Mobile-first employee experience capabilities

Serves more than 12,500 organisations worldwide

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington





The company serves both growing businesses and enterprise organisations managing distributed workforces across multiple locations and employment categories.