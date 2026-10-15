Magma General Insurance appoints Vijay Kumar K to lead HR technology and AI-driven transformation

Magma General Insurance Limited has appointed Vijay Kumar K as Head of People Strategy, HR Technology and Learning, giving him an enterprise-wide mandate across HR strategy, workforce planning, talent management and digital transformation.





His responsibilities span HR technology, AI and automation, alongside leadership development, learning, workforce economics and organisational effectiveness. The appointment brings these areas together under a single leadership role.





HR technology and workforce strategy in focus





In his new role, Vijay will oversee initiatives covering workforce planning, wage cost governance, organisational restructuring and succession management. His remit also includes developing leadership pipelines and strengthening employee experience.





The HR technology component involves advancing the company’s systems through PeopleStrong HRMS, AI and automation, while supporting workforce analytics and digital learning.





His stated areas of responsibility include:





People strategy: Workforce economics, capacity planning and organisational effectiveness.

Talent and leadership: Talent management, succession planning and leadership development.

Learning: Digital learning and employee development initiatives.

HR technology: PeopleStrong HRMS, AI and automation.

Workforce governance: Wage cost management and organisational restructuring.

Employee experience: Culture, engagement and leadership effectiveness.





Experience across financial services and healthcare





Before joining Magma General Insurance, Vijay spent four years at Poonawalla Fincorp as Deputy Vice President, Business HR for business functions. His responsibilities included employee engagement, performance improvement, HR strategy and workforce capacity planning, alongside organisation-wide engagement initiatives across India.





He previously worked at IKS Health as Associate Vice President of Human Resources, Business HR and Talent Acquisition, leading recruitment, employee engagement and attrition reduction initiatives.





Earlier, Vijay spent nearly a decade at Reliance Home Finance Ltd. as Senior HR Business Partner and Associate Vice President. His work covered multiple regions and included talent acquisition, retention, compensation and benefits, employee engagement and HR operations.





His earlier career included an HR Manager role at Grameen Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., followed by consulting and recruitment assignments with Cornerstone India Consulting, ManpowerGroup and Pylon Management Consulting.





About Magma General Insurance





Magma General Insurance Limited, formerly known as Magma HDI General Insurance Company Limited, offers more than 70 insurance products across retail and commercial categories.





Its portfolio includes motor, health, personal accident, home, fire, engineering, liability and marine insurance.





Vijay’s appointment places HR technology and workforce strategy within a broader remit spanning people management and organisational effectiveness. The supplied information does not specify a timeline for the planned technology initiatives or disclose measurable targets for the transformation.