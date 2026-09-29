Meta hires Indian-origin MongoDB CEO to lead new enterprise AI business

Meta has appointed Chirantan “CJ” Desai, the Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB, to lead its newly launched Meta Enterprise Platform, marking a significant step in the company’s effort to deepen its presence in the enterprise AI market.





The appointment was announced alongside Meta’s launch of the Meta Enterprise Platform, a new initiative designed to bring the company’s growing AI portfolio to businesses and developers.





According to Meta, the platform will package its AI technologies into products and services that organisations can deploy across operations, customer engagement and business workflows.





Meta sharpens focus on enterprise AI





The launch signals Meta’s intention to move beyond consumer-facing AI products and build a stronger position in the enterprise technology market.





According to the company, the Meta Enterprise Platform will offer access to technologies including:





Muse , Meta’s personal AI assistant

, Meta’s personal AI assistant Meta Business Agent

Muse API

Muse Code

Additional AI tools and services for developers and enterprises





The new business builds on the momentum of Muse, which Meta introduced earlier this month as an AI assistant capable of handling tasks such as sending emails and booking travel.





Experienced technology leader takes charge





Desai joins the initiative after serving as CEO of MongoDB, one of the world's leading database software companies.





In a statement released by Meta, Desai said AI would fundamentally reshape how organisations innovate, serve customers and run operations over the coming years. He added that Meta Enterprise Platform would focus on turning the company's AI technology stack into products and services businesses can deploy at scale.





His appointment places an experienced enterprise technology executive at the centre of Meta’s commercial AI strategy as competition intensifies among major technology companies.





Leadership transition at MongoDB





The leadership change had an immediate impact on MongoDB.





According to the company, MongoDB shares fell more than 17% following news of Desai’s departure.





MongoDB also announced the appointment of Dev Ittycheria as interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent successor. Ittycheria previously served as the company’s CEO.