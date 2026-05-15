Nokia appoints Siemens’ Emma Falck as Mobile Infrastructure president

Nokia has appointed Emma Falck, a senior executive from Siemens, as President of Mobile Infrastructure and a member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team, effective September 1, 2026.





The company announced the leadership change in a stock exchange release on Wednesday, positioning the appointment as part of its broader push to strengthen software-led and AI-driven network infrastructure capabilities.





Falck will be based in Espoo, Finland, and report directly to Nokia President and CEO Justin Hotard.





Nokia strengthens leadership for AI-native networks





Nokia said Falck brings significant experience in technology transformation, operational leadership and automation-focused businesses.





She joins from Siemens, where she currently serves as Executive Vice President, Products, Smart Infrastructure Buildings. In that role, she oversees global product management, development and supply chain operations.





Her previous roles at Siemens included:





Senior Vice President and Head of Connected Devices, Smart Infrastructure

Head of Strategy for Smart Infrastructure





Before joining Siemens, Falck worked as Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group and also held senior leadership positions at KONE.





Nokia said her background across automation, software and connected device ecosystems would support the company’s next phase of infrastructure transformation.





Company sharpens focus on 5G Advanced and 6G





Commenting on the appointment, Hotard said the telecommunications industry was entering a phase where networks would need to become “AI-native by design” as artificial intelligence increasingly moved towards physical AI applications.





He said Nokia’s Mobile Infrastructure division was focused on building a software-led infrastructure business supported by:





Open interfaces

Industry standards

Partner-driven innovation ecosystems

AI-enabled operational capabilities





Hotard added that Falck’s experience in global transformation programmes and technology-led automation made her the right choice to lead the business into its next growth phase.





Falck highlights AI-driven infrastructure shift





Falck described the appointment as an opportunity to join Nokia during a critical transition period for the telecom and infrastructure industry.





She said network customers increasingly required technology partners capable of translating AI-driven infrastructure demand into scalable and reliable operational performance.





According to Falck, Mobile Infrastructure’s strength across core software, radio networks and telecom standards provides a strong base for future expansion.





She also said she planned to focus on:





Strengthening operational execution

Embedding AI into development and delivery processes

Accelerating infrastructure innovation

Supporting customer deployment requirements





Extensive technology and strategy background





Falck holds both a Master of Science degree and a Doctor of Science degree in Technology from Aalto University, specialising in Engineering Physics and Mathematics.





Her earlier academic work included postdoctoral research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.





Key career milestones include:





Executive leadership at Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Strategy and operational leadership at KONE

More than a decade at Boston Consulting Group across consulting and partner roles





The appointment comes as telecom equipment makers intensify investment in AI-enabled infrastructure, automation and next-generation wireless technologies ahead of broader commercial deployment of 5G Advanced and future 6G systems.