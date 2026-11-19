Nvidia interim chief executive Colette Kress has urged employees to move forward following founder Jensen Huang’s departure, while announcing plans to advance salary increases and equity awards. The move comes as some employees continue to push for Huang’s return to the company.





At Nvidia’s first all-hands meeting since Huang stepped down, Kress addressed employees at the company’s Santa Clara headquarters on Wednesday, 18 November, telling them, “Let's move forward,” CNBC reported, citing an employee who attended the meeting.





The hour-long gathering was held in person and streamed on Microsoft Teams. Kress was joined by newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones, hyperscale and high-performance computing head Ian Buck, and other senior executives.





Employee pay increases moved forward





Kress discussed employee compensation during the meeting, announcing plans to bring forward salary increases and equity awards to December, months earlier than the company’s usual March schedule, according to reports by the Financial Times and other publications.





The decision comes amid a leadership transition at the chipmaker, following Huang’s resignation on 12 November after 33 years as chief executive of the company he co-founded.





Nvidia appointed Kress, who has served as chief financial officer since 2013, as interim CEO while it begins the search for a permanent successor. Jones was appointed the company's first independent board chair.





The meeting followed Nvidia’s regular post-earnings schedule. The company typically holds an all-hands meeting the day after announcing quarterly results, according to a former employee cited by CNBC.





Calls for Huang’s return continue





Despite the leadership changes, some employees have publicly called for Huang to return as chief executive.





CNBC reported that an employee present at the meeting described the prevailing sentiment among employees as favouring Huang’s reinstatement. However, another person familiar with the discussions said employees welcomed the leadership team's remarks and increased visibility into management.





A senior employee also reportedly wrote to the board urging it to reconsider Huang’s departure, warning of the potential loss of “irreplaceable talent”.





The board, however, has maintained its position against reinstating Huang. During Nvidia’s earnings call on Tuesday, Jones said the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and did not intend to bring him back as CEO.





Huang has expressed willingness to return. In a statement published on Tuesday, he said he would be honoured to resume the role if the board considered it to be in the best interests of Nvidia, its employees, shareholders and the United States.





Leadership uncertainty coincides with market pressure





Nvidia’s leadership transition is unfolding alongside pressure on its share price, despite strong quarterly performance.





According to Reuters, Nvidia shares closed 2.89% lower at $150.96 on Wednesday, extending their decline to approximately 36% from the record closing high reached on 6 October.





The stock decline followed the company’s earnings announcement on 17 November, when Nvidia reported:





Revenue of $115.8 billion , up 103% year-on-year.

Data centre revenue of $107.6 billion, up 110% year-on-year.





Kress now leads the company as its board continues the search for a permanent chief executive, with employee sentiment and the leadership transition remaining central to Nvidia’s immediate outlook.