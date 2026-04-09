Policybazaar appoints Praveen Chowdary as CEO after Mathur resignation

Policybazaar has appointed Sajja Praveen Chowdary as chief executive officer following the resignation of Tarun Mathur, marking a leadership transition at the insurance platform.





Mathur stepped down as CEO and principal officer of the PB Fintech-owned subsidiary effective 7 April, citing personal commitments, according to a regulatory filing reported by afaqs!.





Leadership transition formalised





The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved Chowdary’s appointment as CEO, principal officer and whole-time director, the filing said.





The move ensures continuity at one of India’s largest online insurance marketplaces, with the company opting for an internal candidate to lead the next phase of growth.





Insider with long tenure





Chowdary has been with PB Fintech since 2011 and currently heads Policybazaar for Business, which focuses on corporate, small and medium enterprise insurance, and reinsurance.





Over his tenure, he has overseen multiple functions across business management, product development and technology, and played a role in scaling key retail insurance categories such as motor and term life, according to afaqs! reporting.





He has also contributed to developing solutions aimed at simplifying the insurance purchase process for customers.





Chowdary brings more than 17 years of experience spanning business development, product and technology, and project management within the e-commerce sector. He holds a postgraduate degree in marketing from IMT Ghaziabad and a BTech in electronics and communications.





End of a long tenure





Mathur’s departure closes an 18-year association with Policybazaar, during which he held several senior leadership roles, including co-founder and chief business officer.





He led functions such as analytics, revenue management, life insurance and strategic initiatives, playing a key role in the company’s growth over the years, according to afaqs!.





Focus on continuity





The appointment of an internal executive signals Policybazaar’s focus on operational continuity and institutional knowledge as it navigates a competitive and evolving insurance distribution market.





With regulatory approval in place, Chowdary is expected to build on existing business lines while expanding digital insurance adoption, as the company continues to scale its offerings across retail and enterprise segments.