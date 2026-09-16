RTP Global appoints Smita Goel as COO, Asia

Early-stage venture capital firm RTP Global has appointed Smita Goel as Chief Operating Officer, Asia, formalising an expanded leadership role that builds on her existing responsibilities across finance and operations in the region.





The appointment comes as RTP Global continues to strengthen its operational capabilities across Asia, where Goel has spent the past four years supporting the firm and its portfolio companies on complex cross-border matters spanning taxation, fund structures, compliance and transactions.





Expanded remit across Asia operations





In her new role, Goel will oversee a broad portfolio of responsibilities, including:





Asia operations

Fund structuring

Global compliance

Finance portfolio support





According to RTP Global, she has worked extensively across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, supporting both the firm and its portfolio companies on international taxation, entity structuring, due diligence, investment transactions, tax audits and assessments.





The elevation reflects the growing importance of operational, regulatory and financial expertise as venture portfolios expand across multiple markets and jurisdictions.





Commenting on the appointment, Smita Goel said her four years at RTP Global had provided opportunities to work closely with founders and internal teams on complex business challenges.





She said she looks forward to continuing to support portfolio companies while bringing greater structure and rigour to the firm's operating model across different stages of growth.





Experience spanning taxation and regulatory leadership





Before joining RTP Global, Goel accumulated more than two decades of experience across international taxation, cross-border transactions, fund structuring and regulatory compliance.





Her previous roles include positions within the tax and regulatory advisory practices of EY and PwC, as well as serving as Tax Head at Allstate India.





Goel is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also holds a degree in Commerce.





Leadership backs appointment





Galina Chifina, CEO and Partner at RTP Global, described Goel as a key member of the organisation since the establishment of its India office.





According to Chifina, the appointment recognises the breadth of responsibilities Goel has assumed over the years, including her ability to simplify complex issues for the firm's teams and portfolio companies.





Chifina also highlighted Goel's willingness to adopt new technologies, noting her active involvement in developing AI-enabled solutions for internal teams and portfolio businesses.





Meanwhile, Nishit Garg, Partner at RTP Global, said operational excellence remains central to the functioning of a global investment firm.





He noted that Goel's experience across finance, taxation and fund structuring provides a valuable perspective as portfolio companies and transactions become increasingly complex across markets.





RTP Global's global footprint





Founded as an early-stage venture capital investor focused on technology-driven businesses, RTP Global has completed more than 150 investments worldwide since 2000.





The firm said:





One in ten portfolio companies has become a multi-billion-dollar business

One in twenty portfolio companies has become publicly traded with a valuation exceeding $10 billion

Notable investments include Datadog, Delivery Hero, CRED, Invideo, FirstClub, Stable Money, Wiom, Rebel Foods and SumUp





RTP Global operates from offices in New York, London, Dubai, Paris and Bengaluru, and will complete 15 years of investing in India in 2026.