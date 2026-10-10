SAP appoints Bhrigu Joshi as Head of People & Culture in India

SAP has appointed Bhrigu Joshi as Head of People & Culture in India, marking his return to the country after leading the company’s People & Culture function in the UK and Ireland. Joshi announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, describing the move as the beginning of a new professional chapter.





In his post, Joshi said India plays a pivotal role in SAP’s global innovation, research and business growth. He said he looked forward to working with the company’s leadership team, People & Culture colleagues and employees in India.





A return to SAP’s India leadership





Joshi most recently served as Market HR Leader for India at Google.





Before joining Google, he spent nearly two years as Vice President and Head of People & Culture for SAP in the UK and Ireland, from December 2023 to November 2025.





His earlier responsibilities at SAP included leading global people initiatives and managing HR business partnering for its Technology & Innovation board area in India and Singapore.





Experience across HR and organisational development





Joshi’s career spans several human resources functions, including talent acquisition, rewards, performance management, learning and organisational development. His professional profile also lists experience at MakeMyTrip and HSBC.





At MakeMyTrip, where he served as Director of Human Resources from April 2015 to August 2019, he led HR business partnering, compensation, learning, performance management and talent acquisition for the online business.





His academic qualifications include a master’s degree in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and a bachelor’s degree in Power Engineering from the National Power Training Institute.