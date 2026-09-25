SBS India appoints Koninika Mitra as Head of Human Resources

SBS India has appointed Koninika Mitra as its new Head of Human Resources, strengthening its leadership team as the company focuses on employee experience, talent development and organisational effectiveness.





The appointment was announced by SBS India, which said Mitra will work closely with the India leadership team to support the organisation's people strategy and workforce priorities.





Veteran HR leader joins from Amazon





Mitra brings more than 20 years of human resources experience spanning HR business partnering, talent management, people analytics, career development, total rewards and organisational development.





According to SBS India, she joins the company from Amazon, where she led the people function across three global business verticals.





Her appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly focusing on workforce agility, leadership development and employee engagement amid changing business and talent demands.





Experience spans global and Indian organisations





Over the course of her career, Mitra has held leadership roles across several multinational and Indian organisations.





Her previous employers include:





Amazon

HSBC

Lehman Brothers

Times Internet

Honeywell





According to the company announcement, Mitra has worked on talent strategy, organisational effectiveness and business transformation initiatives across different industries and operating environments.





She is an alumna of Presidency College and XLRI Jamshedpur.





Focus on talent and organisational effectiveness





In her new role, Mitra will partner with SBS India's leadership team on key people priorities, including strengthening employee experience and advancing talent development initiatives.





The company said her responsibilities will also include supporting organisational effectiveness and helping build a more connected and high-performing workplace culture.





Key areas expected to be part of her mandate include:





Employee experience enhancement

Talent development and career growth

Organisational effectiveness

People strategy alignment with business goals

Building an inclusive and connected workplace





Leadership appointments remain central to HR transformation





The appointment reflects the continued importance organisations place on experienced HR leaders who can combine workforce strategy with business transformation objectives.





As companies invest more heavily in talent, culture and workforce planning, leadership appointments in HR are increasingly tied to broader organisational growth and performance priorities.





With experience across global technology, financial services and industrial organisations, Mitra's appointment adds significant leadership depth to SBS India's people function as the company advances its next phase of workforce development.