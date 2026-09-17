Tata Sons board clears N Chandrasekaran's reappointment until 2032

Tata Sons has reportedly approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, paving the way for him to continue leading the Tata Group's holding company until 2032.





According to Reuters, the decision marks a reversal from Chandrasekaran's announcement in August that he would not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. The reasons behind the change were not immediately clear, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.





An official statement from Tata Sons had not been issued at the time of reporting.





Board backs continuity in leadership





The decision emerged from a Tata Sons board meeting held on September 17, the first since Chandrasekaran disclosed his intention to step aside at the end of his current tenure.





According to reporting by Reuters, the resolution to extend Chandrasekaran's tenure was approved by a majority of the board despite opposition from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts.





Tata Trusts and affiliated trusts collectively control approximately 66% of Tata Sons, according to Reuters.





The outcome signals board-level support for leadership continuity as Tata Sons navigates significant governance and regulatory developments.





Disagreement over succession remains visible





The leadership issue had already become a focal point within the Tata ecosystem.





Earlier reporting by Mint stated that Tata Trusts had maintained their position of respecting Chandrasekaran's August decision not to seek another term and had sought the initiation of a process to appoint a new chairman.





Before the latest board meeting, a spokesperson for Sir Dorabji Tata Trust said there was no change in the Trust's stance following its August 13 board meeting.





Mint also reported that Noel Tata had opposed Chandrasekaran's proposed extension during a Tata Sons board meeting held on February 24, 2026.





Key developments





Tata Sons has reportedly approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran.

His current tenure is scheduled to end on February 20, 2027.

Reuters reported that Noel Tata voted against the proposal.

The resolution was carried through a majority vote, according to Reuters and PTI.

An official statement from Tata Sons is awaited.





Decision comes amid listing requirement





The board meeting took place less than a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Tata Sons to proceed with a public listing, according to reports cited by Hindustan Times.





The regulatory development has added another layer of significance to leadership decisions at the group holding company.





Earlier this month, Tata Sons found itself at the centre of discussions around its future structure after the RBI rejected its attempt to avoid listing requirements. The company remains classified as an Upper Layer NBFC under the regulatory framework introduced by the central bank.





A decade and a half at the helm





Chandrasekaran became executive chairman of Tata Sons in February 2017 after serving as chief executive and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The Tata Sons board renewed his appointment in 2022 for a second five-year term.





If the reported extension is formally completed, Chandrasekaran would remain chairman until 2032, taking his tenure in the role to approximately 15 years.





With the board now reportedly backing his continuation, attention is likely to shift towards the formal completion of the reappointment process and Tata Sons' response to the RBI's listing mandate, both of which remain key items on the holding company's agenda.