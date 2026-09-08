TCS names Soumen Roy to head new GCC business as enterprise AI investments surge

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new business unit focused on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and appointed Soumen Roy to lead the initiative, as enterprises increase investments in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and innovation-led operating models.





The company announced the formation of its Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) Business Unit, designed to support organisations in establishing AI-native GCCs and transforming existing centres into value- and innovation-driven operations.





Roy, who most recently served as Country Head for TCS Canada, will head the new business and report to K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS.





New business unit targets next phase of GCC evolution





According to TCS, GCCs are increasingly evolving beyond traditional delivery centres into strategic business assets responsible for products, platforms and enterprise outcomes.





The company said growing adoption of AI and digital technologies is reshaping enterprise priorities and creating demand for operating models focused on innovation, modernisation and measurable business value.





The move reflects how enterprises are repositioning GCCs as strategic innovation hubs rather than solely operational support centres.





TCS said the new unit will provide an end-to-end model covering strategy, setup, scaling and AI-led transformation.





Soumen Roy takes charge of strategic initiative





The appointment places an experienced TCS executive at the centre of one of the company's key growth priorities. According to TCS:





Soumen Roy has nearly three decades of experience across industries and geographies

has nearly three decades of experience across industries and geographies He most recently served as Country Head, TCS Canada

He has held multiple leadership positions during his tenure with the company

He will lead the newly established TCS GVIC Business Unit

He will report directly to K. Krithivasan





The appointment comes as enterprises globally increase investments in AI-enabled transformation and look to GCCs as vehicles for innovation and capability building.





AI-native operating model at the core





TCS said its GVIC offering has been designed around an AI-native approach that embeds artificial intelligence into the way GCCs are planned, built and managed.





The company stated the model includes:





A Human + AI operating framework

AI-ready data and cloud foundations

Enterprise platforms

Responsible AI frameworks

Future-ready talent models

Co-innovation ecosystems including TCS COIN™ and TCS Pace™





According to TCS, the model is intended to help organisations accelerate time-to-value, access specialised talent, improve resilience and align GCC operations with broader business objectives.





TCS strengthens its GCC proposition





In announcing the initiative, K. Krithivasan said TCS is bringing together its experience across the GCC lifecycle with capabilities in AI, engineering, talent and operations to help clients build future-ready global centres.

The company said it currently serves more than 150 enterprises worldwide across different GCC lifecycle stages and industries. TCS added that its GCC capabilities have been recognised by industry analysts for both setup and transformation programmes.

Founded in 1968, TCS reported consolidated revenues of more than US$30 billion for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The company operates across 56 countries and runs 194 service delivery centres globally.

As organisations continue to rethink global operating models in the AI era, TCS is positioning its new GVIC business as a dedicated platform to support the next generation of innovation-led GCCs.