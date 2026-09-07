Wipro appoints Anil Jain as Managing Partner to lead India Consulting Hub

Wipro has appointed Dr. (H.C.) Anil Jain as Managing Partner and Head of the India Consulting Hub, while also naming him a member of the company’s Consulting Executive Committee.





The appointment is intended to strengthen the connectivity, capabilities and scale of Wipro’s global consulting organisation as the technology services company continues to advance its consulting-led and AI-powered strategy.





According to information released by Wipro, Jain joins the company after nearly seven years at Accenture, where he held several senior leadership positions across strategy, consulting and industry transformation.





Leadership appointment supports consulting expansion





Wipro said Jain will lead the India Consulting Hub with a focus on developing high-performing talent, strengthening collaboration across global markets, and integrating consulting, technology and AI capabilities to support client outcomes and business growth.





The appointment comes as major technology services firms continue to invest in consulting capabilities to help enterprises navigate digital transformation, AI adoption and large-scale business change.





Jain brings more than three decades of experience spanning consulting, telecommunications, consumer businesses, technology, strategy, operations and transformation programmes.





Experience across consulting and industry





Before joining Wipro, Jain most recently served as Managing Director, CMT Market Lead Americas and Cross-Industry GCC Strategy & Consulting Global Network at Accenture.





In that role, he led the Americas market for Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting Global Network and oversaw growth, revenue and sales origination activities while providing leadership to approximately 1,000 management consultants.





Earlier, he served as Managing Director, Industry Strategy Lead, Accenture Strategy Global Network, where he built and led an industry strategy team covering 19 industries.





According to Wipro, he also played a role in expanding Accenture’s Communications & Media consulting business by bringing together industry strategy, technology and transformation expertise.





Career spans telecom, operations and business leadership





Prior to his consulting leadership roles, Jain held senior operational and business positions across multiple sectors.





Key highlights from his career include:





Director Operations, G4S India , where he oversaw operations for a workforce of more than 100,000 personnel

, where he oversaw operations for a workforce of more than Business Head, Jio Point at Jio

at Jio National Head, Channel Sales, Connectivity Business at Jio

at Jio National Sales Head, Prepaid at Aircel

at Aircel National CLM Head, Corporate Marketing at Aircel

at Aircel Leadership assignments at Alghanim Industries and Bharti Airtel

and More than nine years at Electrolux Kelvinator across sales, marketing, product management and category leadership roles





Jain began his professional career in sales with Bakelite Hylam Limited before moving to Modi Hoover International.





Focus on AI and consulting integration





Wipro described the appointment as part of its broader effort to strengthen its consulting organisation and support clients through increasingly complex transformation programmes.





The company has positioned itself as an AI-powered technology services and consulting organisation and continues to invest in capabilities that combine consulting expertise with emerging technologies.





Wipro employs more than 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, according to company information.





As enterprises accelerate investments in AI, automation and digital transformation, Jain’s mandate will centre on scaling consulting talent and deepening collaboration between consulting, technology and AI teams across Wipro’s global operations.