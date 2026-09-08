Zensciences appoints Vighnesh Baskaran as Head of Human Resources

Zensciences has appointed Vighnesh Baskaran as its new Head of Human Resources, bringing in an experienced HR professional to lead the company’s people agenda and organisational development efforts.





Baskaran announced the move on LinkedIn, describing the opportunity as one that stood out because the organisation was still evolving and offered scope to build, learn and shape the HR function. His appointment marks a new phase in his HR leadership journey as he takes responsibility for developing people practices within the company.





Opportunity centred on building and learning





In his comments on the new role, Baskaran said the position appealed to him because the organisation did not have "everything already figured out". He noted there was "a lot to build" and "a lot to understand", highlighting the opportunity to contribute to the development of the people function while learning about the business and its workforce.





He added that the role would involve understanding organisational priorities, engaging with employees and addressing the challenges associated with building and strengthening HR capabilities.





The appointment reflects how growing organisations continue to invest in HR leadership to align people priorities with evolving business requirements.





Focus on people and organisational growth





According to Baskaran, his professional experience spans:





HR business partnering

Talent management

Organisational development

Building and scaling people functions

Workforce and culture initiatives





His background combines strategic HR leadership with hands-on experience in developing people practices designed to support business objectives and employee growth.





Philosophy rooted in people and performance





Baskaran said his approach to human resources has consistently focused on balancing employee needs with business performance.





He believes effective HR leadership requires creating conditions that enable employees to perform at their best while maintaining a clear understanding of organisational goals and operational priorities.





At Zensciences, he is expected to apply this philosophy while helping shape HR processes, people programmes and organisational practices.





New chapter for Zensciences’ people strategy





The appointment comes as companies across sectors continue to strengthen specialised HR leadership roles to support workforce development, talent retention and organisational effectiveness.





For Baskaran, the move represents an opportunity to build a function from the ground up while working closely with employees and business leaders. As he begins his tenure, his immediate focus is expected to centre on understanding the organisation, identifying priorities and laying the foundation for the next stage of its people strategy.