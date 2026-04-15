After TCS, harassment allegations surface at Infosys Pune, company responds

Harassment allegations have surfaced at Infosys’s Pune BPM unit, prompting the company to reiterate its zero-tolerance stance on workplace misconduct.





The response follows social media posts alleging inappropriate behaviour at the company’s Pune facility, with the issue gaining visibility online and drawing political attention. The development comes in the aftermath of a separate case involving Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, which has intensified scrutiny on employee safety practices in the IT sector.





Social media posts trigger response





According to Moneycontrol, posts on microblogging platform X flagged alleged incidents involving women employees at the Pune BPM unit. One such post tagged Maharashtra political leaders, prompting a response from state cabinet minister Nitesh Rane, who said the matter had been “noted”.





As the claims gained traction, Infosys issued a formal statement addressing the allegations.





Company reiterates zero-tolerance stance





Infosys said it was aware of social media posts alleging harassment and stressed that it maintains a “zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination”, according to Moneycontrol.





The company added that it has established policies and mechanisms to handle complaints in line with applicable laws. It said all reported issues are taken seriously and investigated by an independent committee, and highlighted the presence of preventive measures, including a “speak-up” culture encouraging employees to raise concerns.





Infosys also reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace across all its operations.





Context: scrutiny after TCS Nashik case





The allegations at Infosys come close on the heels of the TCS Nashik case, where employees have accused colleagues of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.





Authorities have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe complaints filed by eight women employees, who alleged incidents of mental and sexual harassment between February 2022 and March 2026, along with inaction by the human resources department.





The case includes allegations of inappropriate conduct, derogatory remarks and failure of supervisory intervention in certain instances.





Industry focus sharpens on workplace safety





The emergence of allegations at another major IT firm has sharpened focus on workplace safety and grievance redressal mechanisms across the sector.





While Infosys has emphasised its internal processes and governance standards, the situation underscores growing scrutiny of how large organisations handle employee complaints, particularly as issues surface publicly through social media channels.





The developments are likely to keep attention on corporate accountability and employee protection frameworks, as both companies and regulators face increasing pressure to ensure robust enforcement of workplace conduct standards.