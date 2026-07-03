Capgemini extends WFH and counselling to affected employees after Bengaluru daycare case

Capgemini has announced additional support measures for employees affected by the alleged abuse case at its Bengaluru campus daycare, including flexible work-from-home arrangements, counselling through its Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and a dedicated helpline for impacted families.





In an updated statement shared with People Matters, the company also said it is reviewing all daycare providers across its facilities in India while authorities continue investigating the incident at the Bengaluru centre.





The latest response builds on the company's earlier decision to temporarily close the daycare facility pending the outcome of the investigation.





Company expands employee support





In its statement to People Matters, Capgemini said the daycare facility in Bengaluru was operated by external provider Little Scholars and that the company is treating the matter "with the utmost seriousness."





"Our first thoughts are with the children and their families. We are extending all our support to them," the company said.





According to the company, the following measures have been implemented over the past 48 hours:





Temporary closure of the Bengaluru daycare facility pending review.

of the Bengaluru daycare facility pending review. Full cooperation with investigating authorities.

with investigating authorities. A helpline for affected families.

for affected families. Dedicated counselling through the company's Employee Assistance Program.

through the company's Employee Assistance Program. Flexible work-from-home options for affected employees.

for affected employees. A review of all daycare providers across Capgemini's facilities in India.





The company also said it is committed to ensuring those responsible are held accountable, subject to the findings of the ongoing investigation.





Company identifies external daycare provider





For the first time since the case came to light, Capgemini confirmed that the Bengaluru daycare facility was operated by Little Scholars, an external childcare provider.





The company said its daycare partners are subject to due diligence and compliance checks, adding that employer-supported childcare remains an important part of its commitment to employees and their families.





The statement did not comment on the specific allegations under investigation.





Police probe remains underway





The case emerged after videos allegedly showing toddlers being abused at the daycare facility circulated on WhatsApp.





According to reporting by The Times of India and Deccan Herald, the videos were brought to the attention of the District Child Protection Unit, following which HAL Police Station registered an FIR on 29 June based on a complaint filed by child protection officer Tilakesh Kumar.





Media reports said five caregivers have been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.





According to the police complaint cited by the reports, the caregivers are accused of physically threatening children and subjecting them to other forms of alleged mistreatment. The allegations remain under investigation and have not been tested in court.





Focus shifts to childcare governance





Beyond the criminal investigation, the company's latest measures signal a broader review of workplace childcare governance.





By extending counselling, flexible work arrangements and other support to affected employees while reassessing childcare providers across India, Capgemini has widened its response beyond the immediate closure of the Bengaluru facility.





The police investigation is continuing. Authorities are expected to examine additional evidence and record further witness statements as part of the probe. The outcome could shape how employers strengthen oversight of third-party childcare providers and support employees who rely on workplace daycare facilities.