OpenAI wants companies to try a 4-day week as AI boosts productivity

OpenAI has called on companies to experiment with a four-day work week without reducing pay, arguing that productivity gains from artificial intelligence should translate into tangible benefits for workers rather than solely improving corporate margins.





The proposal forms part of a broader policy document released on Monday, which outlines how governments and businesses could respond to structural changes in the labour market as AI adoption accelerates.





SHIFT FROM INNOVATION TO IMPACT





The recommendations mark a shift in the AI debate—from technological capability to economic and social consequences. As AI tools become more capable and widely deployed, concerns around job displacement and workplace disruption are intensifying.





According to India Today, OpenAI’s policy document suggests that governments and businesses begin preparing for these changes now, including by rethinking working hours, tax structures and social support systems.





At the centre of the proposal is the idea that automation-driven productivity should be shared more broadly. Instead of using AI primarily to reduce headcount or cut costs, companies could reduce working hours while maintaining output levels.





FOUR-DAY WEEK WITHOUT PAY CUTS





OpenAI has specifically suggested that organisations test a four-day work week without reducing employee salaries, positioning it as a way to distribute the gains from AI-led efficiency.





The company has also proposed that governments—particularly in the US—could incentivise such experiments by offering support to employers. It further recommended linking productivity improvements directly to employee benefits, ensuring that workers share in the economic upside of automation.





In its statement, OpenAI described the current moment as a transition towards more advanced AI systems, noting: “We are beginning a transition toward superintelligence… No one knows exactly how this transition will unfold.” According to India Today, the company emphasised that the process should be shaped through a “democratic” approach that gives people a voice in determining how AI is integrated into society.





CALL FOR BROADER ECONOMIC RESET





Beyond working hours, the document outlines a more fundamental rethink of economic systems if AI begins to displace large segments of human labour.





Among the proposals is the creation of a public wealth fund linked to the AI economy, where governments and companies invest in AI-driven assets and distribute returns to citizens to address income inequality.





OpenAI has also questioned existing tax frameworks, suggesting a reduced reliance on income-based taxation and a greater focus on taxing corporate profits and capital gains. It has floated the idea of taxes on automated labour as a potential mechanism to offset job losses.



The company has called for more adaptive social protection systems, including mechanisms that automatically expand support—such as unemployment benefits—during periods of AI-led disruption.





It also flagged infrastructure challenges, particularly the growing strain on energy systems due to the rapid expansion of AI data centres, and urged faster upgrades to electricity networks.





WHAT COMES NEXT





OpenAI has framed its recommendations as a starting point rather than a fixed roadmap, signalling that policy responses will evolve as the technology matures.





However, the direction of travel is becoming clearer. The debate is no longer centred on whether AI will transform work, but on how quickly—and how fairly—that transformation will unfold.





For businesses, the challenge will be to convert productivity gains into sustainable operating models. For governments, it will be to redesign economic frameworks that can absorb disruption without deepening inequality.