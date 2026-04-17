TCS asks Nashik employees to work from home amid widening harassment case

Tata Consultancy Services has directed employees at its Nashik facility to work from home as a widening sexual harassment investigation collides with local unrest, forcing the company into a containment mode.





The decision, taken in the past week, follows an attempted vandalism of the office premises by local political groups, raising immediate concerns over employee safety. According to Moneycontrol, a company executive confirmed that the shift to remote working was a precautionary measure rather than an operational disruption.





The development marks a sharp escalation in what began as a single complaint but has since snowballed into a multi-layered investigation involving criminal charges, internal scrutiny, and questions over workplace governance.





Safety concerns trigger operational shift





The Nashik unit, a 5,000 sq ft business process outsourcing facility employing around 170 staff across two shifts, is now operating remotely. Police personnel have been stationed outside the premises at Ashoka Business Enclave as a preventive measure, according to Moneycontrol.





The same report noted that the company has denied speculation that the office has been sealed by authorities, signalling that the move is temporary and driven by security considerations rather than regulatory action.





The trigger, however, lies beyond physical security. The company is managing a rapidly expanding investigation that has begun to test both its internal processes and external credibility.





From single complaint to multiple FIRs





The case first surfaced in March when a woman employee alleged that a colleague had established a physical relationship with her under the promise of marriage. What initially appeared to be an isolated complaint has since broadened significantly.





According to Moneycontrol, police have registered eight additional FIRs linked to allegations of sexual and mental harassment spanning the period between 2022 and 2026. These cases also include claims of inaction by the human resources department, introducing a systemic dimension to the issue.





Law enforcement agencies have intensified their probe. The report states that Nashik police deployed personnel undercover between February and March 2025, posing as employees to gather intelligence within the facility. This level of intervention indicates that authorities suspect patterns rather than isolated misconduct.





A Special Investigation Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke is currently handling the case.





Arrests and legal proceedings underway





The investigation has already resulted in multiple arrests. Those named include Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh and Ashwini Chainani.





Chainani was remanded to judicial custody on April 15, while the remaining accused are awaiting further hearings in district court.





Separately, NDTV reported that senior TCS officials conducted an unannounced visit to the Nashik office as part of an internal inquiry, questioning employees and recording statements. These interactions reportedly surfaced additional complaints, further expanding the scope of the investigation.





Internal probe escalates at group level





The seriousness of the situation has prompted intervention at the highest levels of the Tata Group. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has ordered a comprehensive probe, describing the allegations as “gravely concerning and anguishing”.





In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the company has adopted a zero-tolerance stance towards misconduct and is cooperating fully with authorities. He added that action has already been initiated against the accused employees.





TCS has also tasked its Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian with leading the internal investigation. This move effectively elevates the matter from a localised HR issue to a group-level governance concern.





Wider questions on workplace systems





While the criminal investigation continues, the case is also drawing attention to potential gaps in organisational processes. The registration of multiple FIRs citing HR inaction raises questions about complaint escalation mechanisms, response timelines, and the robustness of POSH compliance frameworks.





For TCS, India’s largest IT services company, the episode presents both an operational and reputational challenge. The company must manage employee safety, cooperate with law enforcement, and conduct a credible internal probe, all while maintaining business continuity.





The remote working directive appears to be a short-term stabilisation step. However, the longer-term impact will depend on the findings of both the police investigation and the internal review.





More importantly, the case is likely to resonate beyond a single company. It underscores the growing scrutiny on workplace conduct, the effectiveness of grievance redressal systems, and the accountability of HR functions in large organisations.





As investigations continue and more details emerge, the focus will shift from immediate crisis management to structural fixes. For now, TCS finds itself navigating a complex intersection of law enforcement, employee trust, and corporate governance.