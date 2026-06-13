TCS issues official statement after employee names colleagues in suicide note: 'We are ascertaining the facts'

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has issued an official statement after a suicide note left by employee Amit Abhay Brahme named three colleagues and alleged workplace harassment, saying it has "taken note of the allegations" and is currently "ascertaining the facts".





The response comes as Pune police investigate allegations outlined in a note recovered following Brahme's death and after an abetment to suicide case was registered against three individuals named in the document.





In a statement shared with People Matters, TCS expressed condolences to Brahme's family, said employee wellbeing remains a priority, and confirmed it is cooperating with authorities.





"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time," the company said.





TCS acknowledges allegations in first public response





While refraining from commenting on the specifics of the case, TCS confirmed that it is reviewing the allegations that have emerged following the police investigation.





"The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts," the company said.





The company added that it is extending "complete cooperation" to the relevant authorities as they continue their investigation.





TCS also indicated that it would not provide further details while the matter remains under review.





"As this is an ongoing process, it won't be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage," the statement said.





The company concluded by reiterating its commitment to maintaining a workplace that is "respectful, supportive, and inclusive" for employees.





Investigation centres on allegations contained in note





The company's statement follows developments first reported by NDTV regarding the death of Amit Abhay Brahme, a 48-year-old TCS employee based in Pune.





According to the publication, Brahme died by suicide at his residence on 2 June. During the investigation, police recovered a two-page note in which he allegedly described workplace-related concerns and named three colleagues.





According to NDTV's reporting, the individuals named in the note include:





• Two senior employees identified as Archana and Shashwati

• A colleague identified as Vinod Palicha

• Individuals whom Brahme accused of contributing to workplace distress





Police have since registered an abetment to suicide case against the three individuals named in the note.





According to NDTV, Sudhakar Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said investigators are examining all corporate and technical aspects related to the matter. No arrests had been reported at the time of publication.





Workplace conduct allegations under scrutiny





Details cited by NDTV indicate that Brahme alleged successful and high-quality projects were taken away from him and replaced with assignments that were significantly harder to complete within expected deadlines.





The note also reportedly contained allegations of:





• Repeated humiliation in front of colleagues and team members

• Sustained mental harassment by senior employees

• Pressure to resign from the organisation

• False complaints intended to damage his reputation within the workplace





According to the report, Brahme alleged that Palicha, whom he considered a friend, submitted complaints that harmed his standing among colleagues.





The allegations remain under investigation. Authorities have not released findings confirming or disproving the claims outlined in the note.





Fresh attention on employee wellbeing mechanisms





The incident has triggered wider discussion about workplace wellbeing and grievance redressal practices within India's technology industry.





The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has called for a broader examination of employee protection mechanisms and organisational response systems.





According to statements cited by NDTV, the union has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review whether existing safeguards are sufficient to identify employee distress, address workplace complaints and prevent similar incidents.





NITES also referred to the death of Sujal Vinod Oswal, a 24-year-old TCS employee who was found dead on the company's Hinjewadi campus earlier this year. The circumstances surrounding that case remain under investigation.





The union said the occurrence of two employee deaths connected to the same corporate establishment within a span of months should not be overlooked.





Another sensitive workplace issue for TCS





The latest case arrives during a period of heightened scrutiny for TCS on employee-related matters.





Earlier this year, the company announced a structured internal investigation into a separate case in Nashik, involving external advisers, senior leadership oversight and an independent review mechanism.





While the Pune and Nashik matters are unrelated, both have placed attention on how large organisations investigate complaints, manage employee concerns and maintain trust in internal governance processes.





For TCS, the immediate focus remains on supporting the bereaved family, establishing the facts surrounding the allegations and cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. The outcome of that process is likely to be closely watched by employees, industry observers and workplace experts across the sector.