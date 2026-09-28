22 companies face IIT placement ban after 150+ job offers go unhonoured across 23 campuses

India's premier engineering institutes are preparing to take coordinated action against companies that failed to honour job offers made to graduating students, marking one of the strongest interventions by the IIT system in recent years.





According to reporting by The Economic Times, 22 companies are set to face a two-year non-cooperation period after more than 150 job offers made across 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) went unfulfilled. The decision was taken by the All IIT Placement Committee (AIPC), the body responsible for coordinating placement and internship guidelines across IITs.





The move comes as campus hiring remains under pressure amid a cautious technology recruitment environment and growing uncertainty around entry-level hiring.





Coordinated action planned across IIT network





The Economic Times reported that the decision was finalised during an AIPC meeting held at IIT Guwahati earlier this month.





Rather than describing the measure as a blacklist, IITs will categorise it as a period of "non-cooperation", under which affected companies will not be considered for campus recruitment during the next two placement cycles.





The committee is expected to formally communicate the decision to the companies by September 30.





Key details reported include:





22 companies identified for action

identified for action More than 150 job offers not honoured

not honoured Cases reported across 23 IIT campuses

Non-cooperation period to extend for two placement seasons

Final list still being compiled as IITs submit updated information





According to the report, some recruiters withdrew 10 to 15 offers each, contributing significantly to the overall number of affected students.





Oracle among recruiters facing restrictions





Campus sources cited by The Economic Times said Oracle is among the companies expected to face the two-year non-cooperation period.





The report stated that the software company did not honour approximately 40 offers made to IIT students. According to John Jose, Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati, Oracle has also not participated in IIT recruitment activities this year.





The Economic Times further reported that several startups are also part of the list of organisations facing action.





The development follows a year in which multiple global technology firms implemented workforce restructuring measures, including job reductions in India and overseas markets.





Institutes work to support affected graduates





Alongside the disciplinary action, IIT placement offices are attempting to help students whose offers were withdrawn.





According to John Jose, placement teams have circulated candidate profiles among existing recruiters and encouraged them to consider affected students for open roles.





The support efforts include:





Sharing student CVs with participating recruiters

Seeking alternative opportunities through campus networks

Facilitating cross-referrals across companies

Tracking placement outcomes for affected candidates





Jose told The Economic Times that roughly 20% to 30% of impacted students had secured jobs through such referral efforts.





However, IITs do not currently have a consolidated count of graduates who remain without employment, as some students may have secured positions independently through off-campus channels.





Placement integrity becomes a key focus





The latest action reflects growing concern among IITs about maintaining confidence in the campus recruitment process.





According to the report, individual IITs had contacted approximately 10 to 11 companies last year regarding unfulfilled offers. This year, the number of companies facing action has increased to 22, indicating a broader challenge across the recruitment ecosystem.





With a new placement season approaching, IITs appear focused on reinforcing accountability among recruiters while safeguarding opportunities for students entering the workforce.





The AIPC's decision signals a stricter approach towards companies that fail to fulfil recruitment commitments, while also highlighting the increasing importance of reliability and trust within India's premier campus hiring ecosystem.