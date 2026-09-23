Oracle layoffs continue: Developers and managers among most affected in latest cuts

Oracle's latest round of layoffs has hit software developers, managers and infrastructure engineers across its cloud infrastructure business, offering fresh insight into how the technology giant is reshaping its workforce while ramping up investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.





According to reporting by Business Insider, an internal document shows 546 employees in Oracle's America Cloud Infrastructure (ACI) organisation were included in the latest cuts. The affected employees represented around 7.6% of the 7,185 workers covered by the document.





The latest reductions come as Oracle continues a broader restructuring programme that has already eliminated thousands of jobs across the company. Oracle has not disclosed the total number of employees affected by the latest layoffs and has described the move as part of a broader organisational change.





Software and management roles bear the brunt





The internal breakdown obtained by Business Insider indicates that software development roles accounted for a significant share of the reductions.





Key details include:





Software Developer III was the single most affected job title, with 57 employees losing their positions.

was the single most affected job title, with losing their positions. Across multiple levels, software developers represented approximately 17% of the layoffs listed in the document.

of the layoffs listed in the document. Employees with "manager" in their job titles accounted for 128 terminations , nearly one-quarter of the total reductions identified.

in their job titles accounted for , nearly one-quarter of the total reductions identified. Program manager roles alone accounted for 61 job losses.





The figures suggest Oracle's workforce restructuring is extending beyond support functions into both technical and management layers of its cloud operations.





Infrastructure teams also affected





The latest cuts were not limited to software and management positions.





Business Insider reported that principal core infrastructure engineers were among the roles most impacted by the restructuring. Oracle's data centre support services division also saw significant reductions, losing 41 employees.





Those departures reportedly included:





One vice president

Two senior directors

Additional employees across the support services organisation





The reductions provide a clearer picture of where Oracle is concentrating workforce changes within its cloud infrastructure operations.





Age profile of affected employees emerges





The document reviewed by Business Insider also included demographic information linked to the layoffs.





According to the report:





Most affected employees were over the age of 40

Approximately one in six employees impacted was 60 years or older





Oracle reportedly disclosed the information to comply with federal age discrimination requirements in the United States.





Restructuring continues alongside AI investments





The latest layoffs add to a much larger restructuring effort already underway at Oracle.





According to previously reported company figures:





Oracle eliminated approximately 21,000 jobs during the fiscal year ended 31 May 2026

during the fiscal year ended The reductions represented roughly 13% of the company's workforce

Oracle has previously linked part of the workforce reduction programme to its increasing use of artificial intelligence





A significant shift is taking place as Oracle simultaneously reduces parts of its workforce while accelerating investment in AI infrastructure and cloud capacity.





The company also raised its expected fiscal 2026 restructuring costs by US$700 million, bringing the total to approximately US$2.8 billion.





AI infrastructure spending accelerates





While workforce reductions continue, Oracle is substantially increasing capital expenditure to support growing demand for AI services.





Reported figures show:





Capital expenditure reached US$28.5 billion in Oracle's latest quarter

in Oracle's latest quarter The figure stood at US$8.5 billion during the same period a year earlier

during the same period a year earlier Oracle expects fiscal 2027 capital expenditure to reach between US$90 billion and US$95 billion

The contrast highlights how major technology companies are reallocating resources as AI infrastructure becomes a central strategic priority.