Oracle India layoffs 2026: Which teams are being affected in the latest job cuts?

Oracle has begun a fresh round of layoffs in India, extending a global workforce reduction programme that started in the United States on 14 September. According to reporting by Moneycontrol, employees across multiple teams have received termination notices, with product engineering emerging as the most affected function in the current phase.





The latest cuts come as the technology giant continues to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence while simultaneously pursuing cost-control measures and organisational restructuring.





While the exact number of employees affected in India remains unclear, earlier estimates cited by Moneycontrol suggested that as many as 3,000 employees in the country could eventually be impacted.





Product engineering sees the highest impact





Sources cited by Moneycontrol said the latest round of layoffs appears to be concentrated in product engineering, while support and consulting teams have experienced comparatively fewer reductions.





Some senior employees from Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) global teams have also been affected. However, sources indicated that OFSS operations in India have not witnessed layoffs during the current round so far.





The restructuring has unfolded in phases, creating uncertainty among employees as discussions continue across internal communication channels.





Key details reported so far include:





Layoffs began in the US on 14 September before extending to India.

Product engineering teams appear to be the most affected.

Support and consulting functions have seen relatively limited impact.

Some senior OFSS employees globally have been impacted.

The final number of affected employees remains uncertain.

Internal estimates previously reported suggested up to 3,000 employees in India could be affected.





Workforce reduction expands amid ongoing uncertainty





Employees have reportedly been discussing the layoffs on internal Slack channels, although those conversations have not produced a reliable estimate of the total number of affected workers.





Additional layoffs may still be forthcoming as the exercise continues.





One source told the publication that more reductions are expected, adding to concerns among employees who remain uncertain about whether future rounds could affect their roles.





The phased nature of the restructuring has contributed to anxiety across teams. Sources said some employees continued with normal project work until shortly before receiving termination notices, with no prior indication that their units would be included in the exercise.





A source cited by Moneycontrol said an employee who had been actively discussing work matters on 12 September was laid off shortly afterwards.





Global cuts continue to grow





The current restructuring follows earlier reports that Oracle had asked teams to reduce budgets across functions and was preparing for another workforce reduction exercise in September.





Moneycontrol previously reported internal estimates suggesting global layoffs could range between 7,000 and 10,000 employees.





By 15 September, sources indicated Oracle's global workforce had already declined by approximately 5,000 to 6,000 employees over a single weekend.





The scale of the latest exercise remains fluid, and final figures could change as the process continues across different geographies.





Cost management alongside AI spending





The latest cuts arrive at a time when Oracle is significantly expanding investments in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.





The company is attempting to balance large-scale technology investments with operational efficiency and evolving business priorities across its global operations.





A workforce restructuring programme alongside increased AI spending highlights how major technology firms are reshaping organisational structures while pursuing long-term growth initiatives.





Earlier this year, Oracle disclosed that it had reduced its workforce by 21,000 employees during the 12 months ended 31 May, bringing its global headcount down by 13% to approximately 141,000 employees.





External reports and employee tracking platforms have estimated Oracle's broader global layoff tally at closer to 30,000 employees.





What affected employees have been told





Oracle informed affected employees that their roles were being eliminated as part of a broader organisational change undertaken after reviewing current business requirements.





The communication reportedly stated that the employee's final working day would be the same day as the notification.





The company also informed affected staff that they would be eligible for severance benefits in accordance with Oracle's severance plan. Access to company systems, including computers, email accounts, voicemail and files, would also be deactivated.





Oracle had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.