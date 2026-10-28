Bengaluru IT hiring row: Karnataka CM warns firms over alleged discrimination against Kannadigas

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned private institutions of possible government action over allegations of discrimination against Kannadigas in Bengaluru’s information technology sector, bringing local employment concerns back into focus.





In a post on X, Shivakumar said the state government had taken complaints about local candidates being denied job opportunities seriously. He said the government would not allow the rights, dignity and employment opportunities of residents to be disregarded.





Shivakumar said the government would take appropriate action if private institutions were found to have deliberately sidelined Kannadigas during recruitment.









Government flags concerns over local hiring





Shivakumar used the phrase “In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign” while reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of the state’s native population.





He also highlighted Bengaluru’s position as a global technology hub, linking the city’s success partly to the talent and technical expertise of Karnataka’s workforce.





The remarks place recruitment practices in the spotlight, particularly amid concerns over local candidates’ access to employment opportunities in the private sector.





However, Shivakumar did not name any IT company accused of discriminatory hiring, provide evidence supporting the complaints or specify the measures the government might take against institutions found responsible.





What the warning means for IT employers





The statement signals the state government’s willingness to respond to complaints about local employment, although it does not establish that any company has been found guilty of discrimination.





For employers, the issue raises questions about how recruitment practices are perceived and how companies balance local employment expectations with their hiring requirements.





Key points from the reported remarks include:





Potential government action: Shivakumar said appropriate action would follow if institutions were found to have deliberately sidelined Kannadigas.

No companies identified: The report did not name any IT employer accused of discriminatory recruitment.

No specific measures outlined: The Chief Minister did not detail the action contemplated or identify particular legal provisions in his statement.

Continuing employment debate: The remarks add to Karnataka’s wider debate over local representation in private-sector jobs.





Local employment debate remains unresolved





The issue reflects the challenge of addressing demands for greater local representation while leaving recruitment decisions subject to applicable rules and employers’ hiring practices.





Any intervention would depend on the nature of the alleged violations and the relevant legal framework. Shivakumar’s statement does not, by itself, establish a new hiring mandate or confirm any finding of discrimination.





The next development will depend on whether the government announces specific measures or provides further details on the complaints and its proposed response.