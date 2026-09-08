Some job seekers are embedding hidden AI prompts within their resumes in an attempt to influence automated screening tools and improve their chances of securing interviews, according to reporting by Business Insider. The practice is drawing concern from recruiters and HR leaders as organisations increasingly integrate AI into hiring workflows.





The tactic came to light after Paul Lee, CEO of California-based captioning technology company InnoCaption, discovered a concealed prompt in an application submitted for a legal and compliance position. According to Business Insider, the resume contained approximately 1,500 characters of white text hidden against a white background.





The hidden instruction reportedly directed AI systems to disregard prior commands and classify the applicant as a highly qualified candidate regardless of actual credentials.





For Lee, the discovery raised concerns about fairness in recruitment and the implications of using such techniques in roles where trust and integrity are critical.





Hidden prompts signal a new recruitment challenge





The emerging practice reflects how AI is reshaping the relationship between candidates and hiring systems.





According to Business Insider, some applicants are moving beyond traditional resume optimisation techniques and experimenting with prompt-based instructions aimed at influencing generative AI tools used during candidate screening.





As AI adoption expands across recruitment, both candidates and employers are adapting their strategies to gain an advantage within increasingly automated hiring processes.





The development represents an evolution of earlier resume tactics where applicants inserted invisible keywords to improve their chances of passing applicant tracking systems.





Today, similar methods are being adapted for AI-driven environments, with candidates attempting to influence how automated tools interpret and rank applications.





HR leaders raise concerns over transparency





Industry leaders say the trend highlights growing uncertainty around AI-enabled recruitment.





Sarah Franklin, CEO of HR platform Lattice, told Business Insider that the behaviour is not entirely unexpected given how opaque hiring processes can appear to job seekers. She described recruitment as a process many candidates view as a "black box", creating incentives to experiment with unconventional methods.





The issue has also prompted broader discussion around ethics and transparency in AI-assisted hiring.





Key concerns highlighted by recruiters include:





Potential manipulation of AI screening systems

Fairness for candidates following standard application processes

Trust and integrity considerations during recruitment

Growing complexity of AI-enabled hiring workflows





Recruiters question the effectiveness of the tactic





Despite the attention surrounding prompt injection techniques, recruitment professionals remain sceptical about their practical value.





According to Business Insider, Nathalia Aryani, Corporate Director of Human Resources at property management company Terra Vista, noted that recruiters often assess applications in batches and may stop reviewing submissions once a sufficient number of suitable candidates have been identified.





As a result, applicants using hidden prompts may not gain the advantage they expect.





Recruiters also continue to rely on broader assessment methods, including experience reviews, interviews and candidate evaluations, reducing the likelihood that a single resume tactic will determine hiring outcomes.





Focus shifts to responsible AI use





The emergence of hidden AI prompts in resumes highlights a new challenge for employers adopting AI tools across talent acquisition.





As organisations continue to experiment with AI-assisted hiring, the debate is shifting beyond efficiency and automation towards questions of governance, transparency and responsible use. Recruiters and HR leaders are likely to face increasing pressure to ensure screening processes remain fair while addressing new forms of AI-enabled manipulation.