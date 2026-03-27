Microsoft pauses hiring across key divisions as it looks to cut costs

Microsoft has paused hiring across several major divisions, signalling a tighter grip on costs as the company ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.





Executives have in recent weeks instructed managers in key units, including its cloud business and North American sales teams, to suspend new hiring unless candidates already hold offers, according to a report by The Information cited by Reuters.





The move reflects a broader shift within Big Tech, where companies are recalibrating workforce strategies to balance aggressive AI investments with margin discipline.





COST CONTROL TAKES PRIORITY





The hiring pause is not company-wide, but it is targeted at some of Microsoft’s most critical revenue-generating divisions.





According to Reuters, managers have been told to halt recruitment of new candidates as part of efforts to cut costs and improve profitability. At the same time, certain teams—particularly those working on Microsoft’s Copilot AI tools—continue to hire.





Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.





The timing is notable. The company is approaching the end of its fiscal year in June, a period when cost controls typically intensify across large enterprises.





AI INVESTMENTS DRIVE STRATEGY





The decision comes as Microsoft pours significant capital into AI infrastructure, an area seen as central to its long-term growth strategy.





However, these investments are beginning to weigh on financial performance.





Reuters reported that Microsoft recently posted slower growth in its cloud computing business for the October–December quarter, even as it recorded record capital expenditure on AI, unsettling investors.





With approximately 228,000 employees globally as of June 2025, the company is under increasing pressure to demonstrate returns on its AI bets while maintaining operational efficiency.





PART OF A BROADER BIG TECH RESET





Microsoft’s hiring pause mirrors a wider recalibration underway across the technology sector.





Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Meta was planning sweeping layoffs that could affect 20% or more of its workforce, with additional job cuts already underway across multiple teams.





Amazon, meanwhile, has reduced around 30,000 corporate roles over the past six months, including a significant round of layoffs in October. The company has linked these cuts to efficiency gains from AI as well as a correction from pandemic-era over-hiring.





Microsoft itself has already taken similar steps. The company last announced broad layoffs in July, cutting about 4% of its workforce.





As explored in People Matters’ ongoing coverage of workforce shifts in Big Tech, organisations are increasingly balancing AI-led growth with disciplined workforce management, rather than pursuing expansion on both fronts simultaneously.





SELECTIVE HIRING, NOT A FULL FREEZE





Despite the pause, Microsoft has not imposed a blanket hiring freeze.





Teams aligned with strategic priorities—particularly AI development—continue to recruit, underscoring a more selective approach rather than a wholesale slowdown.





This signals a shift in how large technology firms are managing talent: prioritising critical capabilities while tightening spending elsewhere.





WHAT COMES NEXT





Microsoft’s latest move highlights a growing tension at the heart of the tech industry.





On one hand, companies are investing heavily in AI to secure future growth. On the other, they are under pressure to maintain margins and reassure investors in the near term.





The result is a more measured approach to hiring—one that favours precision over expansion.





As fiscal year-end approaches, further adjustments to workforce strategy across the sector are likely, particularly as companies seek to demonstrate that their AI investments can translate into sustained financial returns.