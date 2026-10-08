Amazon cuts nearly 1,000 jobs in latest layoffs, impacting teams in India and UK

Amazon has initiated another round of layoffs across its business, with employees reporting role eliminations in retail, engineering, customer service and support functions, according to reporting by Business Insider. The latest workforce reduction comes as the technology giant continues a broad cost restructuring programme while preparing for record investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.





According to Business Insider, employees began receiving notifications on Tuesday informing them that their positions had been eliminated. Internal discussions among staff suggested the cuts affected teams across Amazon's Stores organisation, including customer service, marketplace support and engineering roles. Employees in India and the United Kingdom were also reported to be among those impacted.





A person familiar with the matter told Business Insider that fewer than 1,000 employees were affected in the latest round.





Restructuring efforts continue across Amazon





The latest layoffs indicate that Amazon's multi-year effort to streamline operations and flatten organisational structures remains underway.





An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the company had eliminated "a small number" of roles, primarily within its Stores business.





According to the spokesperson, Amazon regularly reviews team structures to improve operational speed and align resources with business priorities. The company said affected employees would receive support during the transition process.





The latest cuts follow a significantly larger restructuring programme undertaken over the past year. Business Insider reported that Amazon eliminated approximately 30,000 jobs across late 2025 and early 2026 as part of broader cost-cutting measures.





Employees seek clarity amid uncertainty





Reports suggest the latest layoffs generated immediate concern among employees regarding severance packages, internal mobility opportunities and the possibility of further workforce reductions.





Business Insider reported that discussions within a company Slack channel rapidly focused on questions surrounding employment status, access to internal systems and eligibility for other roles within Amazon.





Key concerns reportedly raised by employees included:





Severance package eligibility and timelines

Access to internal job postings

Retention of Slack and Outlook access during notice periods

Medical leave implications

Potential expansion of layoffs into other regions





Employees also reportedly sought clarity on whether accepting another role during a notification period could affect severance benefits.





AI spending rises as workforce priorities shift





The latest workforce action comes as Amazon embarks on one of the largest investment cycles in its history.





According to Business Insider, the company is preparing to spend a record $220 billion on data centres, semiconductor infrastructure and other assets required to support its growing artificial intelligence ambitions.





The contrast highlights a broader trend emerging across the technology sector, where companies are reducing headcount in some areas while increasing investments in AI capabilities.

Amazon is not alone in pursuing this strategy.





According to Business Insider:





Meta eliminated roughly 8,000 roles earlier this year while reallocating resources towards AI initiatives.

eliminated roughly 8,000 roles earlier this year while reallocating resources towards AI initiatives. Microsoft cut more than 5,000 jobs across multiple rounds during July and September.

cut more than 5,000 jobs across multiple rounds during July and September. Large technology firms continue prioritising AI infrastructure, talent and product development despite ongoing workforce reductions.





Hiring continues in strategic growth areas





While reducing roles in parts of its business, Amazon continues recruiting for selected growth segments.





Business Insider reported that the company has been contacting former employees, including individuals affected by earlier layoffs, regarding opportunities within Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AI-focused teams.





The approach reflects a growing emphasis on redeploying talent towards strategic areas linked to cloud computing, generative AI and advanced technology development.