Apple conducts second round of layoffs in two months, cuts Fitness+ team

Apple has carried out another round of layoffs, cutting roles within its Fitness+ business less than two months after reducing headcount across teams working on Siri, Vision Pro and artificial intelligence initiatives.





According to a report by Bloomberg, the latest cuts affected a small number of employees working on the audio side of the Fitness+ service, including teams supporting features such as Time to Walk and Time to Run, which allow Apple Watch users to access guided audio content without video.





The move marks Apple's second reported workforce reduction since August and comes as technology companies continue to reassess spending priorities amid shifting business and product strategies.





Job cuts reach Apple's fitness subscription business





Fitness+ is Apple's subscription-based workout platform designed primarily for Apple Watch users and competes with digital fitness services such as Peloton.





Bloomberg reported that the layoffs primarily impacted employees involved in producing audio-led workout experiences. The publication also reported that Apple plans to continue offering the features, although new audio content may be released less frequently in the future.





Key details from the latest layoffs include:





A small number of Fitness+ employees were affected

Audio-focused teams bore the brunt of the cuts

Time to Walk and Time to Run content operations were impacted

Existing Fitness+ services are expected to continue

New audio releases could become less frequent, according to Bloomberg





The reductions suggest Apple is making targeted adjustments within selected business units rather than undertaking broad company-wide restructuring.





Latest cuts follow August workforce reductions





The Fitness+ layoffs come weeks after Apple reduced headcount across several technology-focused teams.





According to earlier reports, the August restructuring affected more than 200 employees, including around 100 roles within the Vision Pro organisation and approximately 100 positions across Siri and software engineering teams.





The affected groups included staff working within Intelligent Systems Experience, a division responsible for certain AI-related features inside Apple's software organisation.





At the time, Apple said it was realigning teams to evolve its business and improve user experiences, while noting that a limited number of existing positions would be impacted even as new opportunities were created elsewhere.





Questions emerge over Fitness+ strategy





Bloomberg reported that the Fitness+ reductions could signal broader operational changes over time, although the service itself is not believed to face an immediate shutdown risk.





The report noted that Fitness+ requires ongoing investment in content production and faces challenges common to subscription businesses, including customer churn and the need for continuous content updates.





Industry observers have also speculated about closer integration between Fitness+ and Apple's broader health ecosystem.





According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on enhancements to its health-related offerings, including additional educational video content within a revamped Health app experience. The report suggested Fitness+ capabilities could eventually become more closely aligned with those initiatives.





Tech sector continues workforce reset





Apple's latest cuts come amid a wider wave of workforce reductions across the technology industry.





Several major technology companies have announced layoffs in recent months as businesses balance investment in artificial intelligence, infrastructure and new products against cost pressures and changing market conditions.





While Apple has avoided the large-scale job cuts seen at some peers, the recent reductions indicate the company is continuing to reassess resource allocation across both emerging technologies and consumer services.





The latest changes suggest Apple remains focused on refining its product portfolio and organisational structure as it expands investments in AI, health technologies and next-generation computing platforms.