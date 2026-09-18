Work-from-home day ends in layoffs for 80 Indian employees, claims Reddit post

A routine work-from-home shift reportedly ended in job losses for dozens of employees after a US-based financial firm's Indian customer service team was informed of layoffs during a short Google Meet call, according to a Reddit post.





The post, shared by an individual claiming to be part of the affected team, alleged that all 80 members of the company's Indian customer support division were dismissed in a meeting lasting around five minutes. The claims have not been independently verified.





Employee describes unexpected late-night meeting





According to the Reddit post, the employee said the team had been asked to work from home due to operational reasons.





The individual wrote that they were working a 6:30 pm shift when a meeting invitation arrived at approximately 9:30 pm.





The employee claimed the online meeting quickly turned into a layoff announcement.





"They just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer Service team has been fired," the post stated.













Scale of layoffs highlighted in social media account





The Reddit user said the decision affected the entire India-based customer support operation. Key claims made in the post include:





80 employees were allegedly laid off

The announcement was reportedly delivered in a five-minute Google Meet call

The employee described the impact as affecting 80 families

The workforce was said to be part of the customer support function of a US-based financial institution





The account offers a snapshot of the uncertainty employees can face when workforce decisions are communicated through virtual platforms.





Concerns over job security emerge





The employee also expressed concern about future employment prospects and reflected on their experience with the company.





According to the post, the worker wrote that they felt disappointed after investing significant effort into the role, only to see employment end abruptly.





The individual also said they were unsure how quickly they would be able to secure another job.





In a follow-up comment referenced by India Today, the employee suggested the company may have been dissatisfied with the performance of the Indian team, stating that management was "not getting the expected output" from the group. No independent evidence supporting this claim was provided.





Verification remains pending





The story is based solely on a social media post, and we have not independently verified the claims, figures or circumstances described by the employee.





As discussions around layoffs, remote work and employee communication continue, the episode highlights how workforce decisions can rapidly gain attention online, even when key details remain unverified.