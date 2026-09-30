Disney announces fresh layoffs across HR and IT functions

Disney has launched another round of layoffs affecting a few hundred employees across multiple departments, with the latest cuts concentrated in human resources and information technology functions, according to reporting by Variety.





The workforce reduction represents the third round of layoffs undertaken by the entertainment and media company in 2026 under CEO Josh D'Amaro, reflecting an ongoing effort to lower operating costs while creating capacity for future investments.





According to Variety, the affected employees are primarily located within Disney's HR and IT teams across corporate operations and various business divisions.





Cost reduction efforts continue across the enterprise





The latest layoffs follow earlier signals from Disney's leadership team that additional workforce actions were under consideration.





In a letter to shareholders accompanying the company's June 2026 quarterly results, Josh D'Amaro and Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said Disney remained focused on reducing costs across the organisation.





The executives wrote that the company was evaluating multiple measures, including reductions in labour costs and selling, general and administrative expenses, to create additional resources for growth investments.





According to the shareholder communication cited by Variety, Disney described the work as ongoing and indicated further updates would be provided as cost-reduction initiatives progress.





Third workforce reduction round this year





The latest job cuts add to a series of workforce actions implemented throughout 2026.





Key workforce actions this year include:





Approximately 1,000 roles eliminated in April 2026

Several hundred additional job cuts announced in July 2026

Early-retirement buyout packages offered to long-serving executives in August 2026

Fresh layoffs affecting a few hundred employees in HR and IT functions





Variety reported that the April layoffs were largely linked to the creation of a consolidated enterprise marketing division led by Asad Ayaz, Disney's Chief Marketing and Brand Officer.





The July workforce reduction affected several corporate functions and business units, including Pixar, ESPN, Disney Entertainment Television and Disney's studio operations.





According to Variety, most studio-related cuts during that round occurred at Pixar, while the majority of television-related reductions were concentrated at National Geographic.





Workforce scale provides context





Disney remains one of the world's largest media and entertainment employers despite the ongoing restructuring.





The company reported approximately 231,000 full-time and part-time employees globally as of September 2025, which marked the end of its fiscal year.





While the latest layoffs affect only a fraction of Disney's overall workforce, they highlight continuing pressure on large global corporations to manage costs amid changing business priorities and investment requirements.





The latest round of layoffs was first reported by Deadline, with additional details subsequently confirmed by Variety.





Focus remains on balancing costs and growth





Disney's recent workforce actions point to a broader strategy focused on improving operational efficiency while preserving the ability to invest in future growth initiatives.





For employers globally, including those operating in India, the development reflects a continuing trend in which organisations are reassessing workforce structures, corporate functions and operating costs amid shifting business conditions.





As Disney continues its cost-reduction programme, further updates are expected as management progresses with initiatives aimed at balancing efficiency measures with long-term growth priorities.