eBay announces 1,000 job cuts after laying off 800 employees in February

US-based e-commerce company eBay plans to cut around 1,000 jobs, or approximately 9% of its workforce, following an earlier round of layoffs in February.





An eBay spokesperson confirmed the latest reductions to AFP on Wednesday, saying employees were informed of the decision on Tuesday. The company cited the need to align its teams and resources with its strategic priorities.





Second round of job cuts in 2026





The planned reductions follow eBay’s February layoffs, which affected 800 employees. The company had 12,300 employees at the end of 2025, before the first round of cuts.





The latest announcement represents another workforce reduction within the same year. The spokesperson did not provide further details about the roles or locations affected by the latest cuts in the statement cited by AFP.





Explaining the decision, the spokesperson said the move was intended “to ensure we continue to operate from a position of strength by aligning our teams and resources with our top strategic priorities”.





The spokesperson added that eBay was “committed to supporting them through this transition with care and respect”.





Revenue growth and business developments





The latest job cuts come as eBay’s financial performance has improved following several years of near-stagnant revenue. According to the supplied report, the company returned to growth in 2025, with growth accelerating during the first half of 2026.





Other recent developments include its expansion in the second-hand clothing market. In July, eBay took control of resale platform Depop in a deal valued at USD 1.2 billion.





In May, video game retailer GameStop made an unsolicited takeover offer valuing eBay at USD 55.5 billion. eBay’s board rejected the proposal, with investors raising questions about how the acquisition would be financed.





The report does not establish a direct link between these business developments and the latest workforce reductions.





What comes next for eBay?





The company has described the layoffs as part of an effort to align resources with its strategic priorities. However, details about the affected teams, implementation timeline and expected financial impact were not provided in the statement cited by AFP.





The latest announcement follows two rounds of job cuts in 2026, affecting around 1,800 positions in total, based on the figures reported. Further details on the scope of the latest reductions remain unavailable.