Google has denied reports of widespread layoffs in India, confirming that approximately 30 roles were eliminated within its Cloud division following an organisational restructuring. The clarification came on Tuesday, November 24, after reports of alleged job cuts and termination notices circulated on the employee discussion platform Blind and social media.





Responding to an X post by user Venkatesh Alla, the official Google Cloud India account described reports of mass layoffs as inaccurate and clarified the scale of the changes.





The company said: "These rumors are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organizational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritization of work."









Google's response confirms workforce reductions within its India Cloud operations, but does not indicate a wider layoff exercise across the company's Indian workforce.





The company has not disclosed which teams were affected, where the eliminated roles were based or whether further organisational changes are planned. Google Cloud India also posted the same clarification in response to several other social media posts discussing the reports.





How the Google India layoff rumours started





The reports gained attention after an anonymous employee post on Blind raised concerns about alleged workforce reductions across Google's India-based Cloud teams.





The user described themselves as a Level 4 employee based in Bengaluru and referred to discussions circulating within Google's community on the professional forum.





The post linked to two Blind discussions and raised claims about sudden job cuts, severance arrangements and possible workforce changes in January.





Among the claims made in the post were:





Employees across India Cloud teams were reportedly facing sudden job cuts.

The alleged reductions were described as unrelated to individual performance.

The post claimed employees were receiving 24-hour ultimatums to resign or face termination.

It also mentioned severance of one month's salary and potential January workforce reductions, including voluntary exit programmes.





The anonymous poster further raised questions about whether the reported changes were limited to Cloud and developer relations teams or reflected a broader slowdown in Google's India hiring operations.





These claims remain unverified and were not confirmed by Google. The company's public response addressed the organisational change within Google Cloud India without commenting on the specific allegations concerning severance, termination notices or future workforce reductions.





Google confirms 30 roles eliminated in India Cloud





Google's clarification provides a specific figure for the workforce reduction, distinguishing the confirmed organisational change from the wider claims circulating online.





According to the company's statement, the changes involved:





Approximately 30 roles eliminated within Google Cloud India.

The reductions followed an organisational change made the previous week.

Google described the exercise as a re-prioritisation of work.

The company characterised the changes as a small organisational adjustment.





However, Google did not provide a breakdown of the affected functions or explain whether the roles were concentrated in particular locations.





The company also did not disclose whether the eliminated positions would be replaced, redistributed across other teams or absorbed into existing operations.