HCL 50-year celebration delights employees with Arijit Singh concert and late-night metro access

HCL Technologies’ 50-year celebration turned into an unusual mix of live music and transport coordination, with employees attending an Arijit Singh concert followed by extended late-night Delhi Metro access arranged for their commute home.





According to a video shared by an employee on Instagram, the company worked with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to extend metro services until 12:30 am exclusively for staff attending the event at its Noida campus.





The arrangement allowed employees to enter stations by showing their HCL identification cards, effectively enabling seamless access after the late-night concert.











Concert celebration marks corporate milestone





The celebration, marking HCL’s 50th year, featured a live performance by singer Arijit Singh and was attended by employees at the company’s Noida campus. Founder Shiv Nadar also made a rare appearance at the event, alongside senior members of the Nadar family, as part of the milestone gathering.





The concert formed the centrepiece of the anniversary event, which brought together thousands of employees in a large-scale internal celebration.





Viral video highlights commute arrangement





The employee video quickly gained traction online, showing staff members entering the Delhi Metro system using their company IDs after the concert ended.





The clip drew attention for the coordination between the company and metro authorities, with the extended service framed as a convenience measure for employees travelling late at night.





In the video, the employee described the experience as unexpected, noting the ease of access and extended service window provided after the event.





Mixed reactions online





The arrangement triggered a mixed response on social media. While some users praised the initiative as a practical employee-focused gesture, others suggested that alternative arrangements such as cab services could have been considered.





The broader reaction reflects growing attention on how large employers structure employee experience events, particularly around safety, logistics and post-event mobility.