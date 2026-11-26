JioStar is reportedly preparing to reduce its workforce by around 150 employees across marketing, production, studios and operational functions, as the media company reassesses its investment priorities. The proposed exercise could affect more employees, with industry sources indicating the final number may exceed the initial estimate.





The development, first reported by exchange4media (e4m), comes as the Reliance Industries-backed media company looks to concentrate investments on businesses with stronger long-term growth prospects.





Responding to the reports, a JioStar spokesperson said the company was rebalancing its portfolio and acknowledged the impact of its decisions on employees. However, the company did not disclose the number of employees affected or confirm the departments facing potential reductions.





"We are rebalancing our portfolio to focus our investments on the businesses where we see the strongest opportunity for long-term growth. This is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening our competitive position in a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry," the spokesperson told Inc42.





The spokesperson added that the company remained committed to supporting employees through the transition.





"We recognise that these decisions will have an impact on some of our employees and we are committed to treating every colleague with respect and providing them every possible support through the transition," the spokesperson said.





What the reported workforce reduction involves





According to e4m's report, approximately 150 employees could be affected by the proposed restructuring. Industry sources have indicated that the eventual number may be significantly higher.





The reported cuts could extend across several functions, including:





Marketing

Production

Studios

Other operational departments





The affected employees are reportedly being offered a severance package comprising a minimum of six months' salary and a pro-rata bonus for the current financial year.





While the reported compensation terms suggest financial support for employees exiting the organisation, JioStar has not officially disclosed the separation package or independently confirmed the proposed headcount reduction.





A fresh restructuring exercise after the Disney-Star merger





The reported layoffs mark another workforce adjustment since Viacom18 and Disney's Star India merged in November 2024, creating JioStar.





The combined entity was valued at $8.5 Bn (approximately ₹70,352 Cr), with Reliance Industries holding a controlling stake and Disney retaining a significant minority interest. Reliance had also announced a $1.4 Bn investment to support the media business.





The merger brought television broadcasting, digital streaming, sports and content operations under a common corporate structure. The integration also involved reviewing overlapping functions and organisational structures.





In March 2025, JioStar undertook an extensive restructuring exercise that resulted in more than 1,000 employees exiting the organisation.





The earlier workforce rationalisation primarily focused on eliminating redundancies following the merger. The latest reported exercise, however, comes alongside the company's stated intention to redirect investments towards businesses with stronger growth opportunities.





Revenue growth has not translated into higher operating profitability





The workforce development comes amid mixed financial performance at JioStar, with operating revenue increasing even as profitability indicators weakened during the September quarter of FY27.





The company reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in operating revenue to ₹6,806 Cr. However, operating EBITDA declined 11% to ₹1,372 Cr.





Its operating EBITDA margin also contracted to 22.1% from 28.1% in the corresponding year-ago period, representing a decline of 600 basis points. Profit before tax fell 14% to ₹1,139 Cr.





JioStar attributed its revenue growth to higher subscription income across digital and linear television, stronger digital entertainment advertising and increased sports advertising, supported by a higher number of cricketing events.





The financial performance presents a mixed picture for the media business, with higher revenue accompanied by pressure on operating earnings and margins.





Digital entertainment and sports continue to contribute to growth





Despite the decline in operating profitability, JioStar reported improvements in digital entertainment consumption and advertising monetisation during the quarter.





The company recorded a 15% YoY increase in digital entertainment watch time, driven by its general entertainment channels (GECs) and original content. Advertising revenue from digital entertainment also increased, supported by higher connected TV (CTV) monetisation.





Its sports business reported higher digital and CTV viewership across key properties.





Some of the reported viewership trends included:





India-West Indies series: Digital viewership increased 12% and CTV viewership rose 13% compared with the England-India series in 2026.

Premier League 2026-27: Digital viewership grew 25%, while CTV viewership increased 13% against the previous season, based on data up to October 25, 2026.





JioStar has also expanded its streaming platform, JioHotstar, into Singapore, the UK and Canada. Following its international relaunch, the company reported a 30% increase in its subscriber base.





The platform has additionally integrated food delivery services into its entertainment offering.





What the restructuring signals for JioStar





JioStar's latest response places portfolio realignment and investment allocation at the centre of its organisational priorities. The reported workforce exercise comes after an earlier round of post-merger consolidation involving more than 1,000 employees.





While the company has acknowledged that its decisions will affect employees, the final number of job cuts, the functions involved and the separation terms remain unconfirmed officially.





Further clarity on the restructuring will depend on the company's subsequent disclosures about workforce changes and how it plans to allocate investments across its media and entertainment businesses.