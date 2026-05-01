Meta HR chief says “can’t say there are no more layoffs” as planned 10% cuts continue

Meta has indicated that further layoffs remain a possibility even after confirming plans to cut around 10 per cent of its workforce, pointing to an ongoing reassessment of team structures and costs.





Speaking during an internal employee meeting, chief people officer Janelle Gale told staff the company could not guarantee that job cuts would end with the current round. According to reporting by Business Insider, Gale said: “I’d love to say that there are no more layoffs, but I can’t say something we can’t deliver.”





Leadership tone shifts from confirmation to caution





Meta had earlier confirmed plans to reduce its workforce by about 10 per cent, following an internal memo reported by Bloomberg. That communication provided clarity on the scale of job cuts.





The latest remarks, however, introduce a different tone.





Gale told employees that while the business remains strong, “priorities change” and “competition is fierce”, adding that the company would continue to manage costs responsibly, according to Business Insider.





She said Meta would “continue to evolve teams as needed” and “try to redeploy talent”, suggesting that restructuring is not limited to layoffs alone.





AI strategy reshapes teams, but is not cited as direct cause





Senior leaders also addressed the role of artificial intelligence in the company’s workforce decisions.





Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees that AI automation is not the primary driver behind the layoffs. Instead, he said AI is enabling smaller teams to operate more efficiently.





At the same time, Meta continues to invest in its Applied AI organisation, which Gale referenced during the meeting.





Key points from leadership discussions include:

AI is increasing efficiency rather than directly replacing roles

Team structures are being adjusted to align with new priorities

Some business units are expected to be more affected than others

Redeployment of employees is being considered alongside layoffs

Financial signals reinforce structural reset





The workforce changes coincide with a sharp increase in spending on AI infrastructure.





During the company’s recent earnings call, chief financial officer Susan Li said she “doesn’t really know” the ideal size of Meta’s workforce, which currently stands at more than 77,000 employees.





Meta also disclosed that its infrastructure spending, largely driven by AI, is expected to double this year to between $125 billion and $145 billion.





Separately, reporting by Reuters in March indicated that Meta could reduce up to 20 per cent of its workforce over time, although the company has not formally confirmed additional rounds beyond the current cuts.





Internal impact and employee concerns





Gale acknowledged that the layoffs have affected morale within the organisation. She said Meta is attempting to handle the situation in what she described as “the best version possible”.





The company has also expanded support for affected employees. Meta has extended healthcare coverage for impacted US workers to 18 months.





During the same meeting, Zuckerberg addressed concerns about employee monitoring. He said data collected from keystrokes and mouse movements is anonymised and used to improve AI systems, adding that individual activity is not directly observed.





Meta’s approach reflects a broader trend across the technology sector, where companies are reducing headcount while increasing investment in artificial intelligence and infrastructure.





Large technology firms including Amazon and Microsoft have undertaken similar adjustments, reallocating resources towards AI-driven capabilities.





For Meta, the immediate round of layoffs provides only part of the picture.





Leadership comments indicate that workforce design remains in flux, shaped by evolving priorities, cost considerations and technological change.





The company has not confirmed further layoffs. However, it has also not ruled them out.





That leaves employees and industry observers facing a period of continued uncertainty.