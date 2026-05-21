Meta promises no more company-wide layoffs in 2026 after cutting 8,000 jobs

Thousands of employees at Meta woke up to layoff notices on Wednesday after the company initiated another sweeping round of global workforce reductions, impacting nearly 8,000 employees across engineering, product and managerial functions.





The latest cuts form part of the company’s broader restructuring push focused on improving operational efficiency, flattening organisational hierarchies and accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, according to internal communications reviewed by Reuters.





At the same time, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg told employees the company does not anticipate any additional company-wide layoffs during the rest of 2026, signalling an attempt to calm concerns following months of uncertainty across the technology sector.





“I want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year,” Zuckerberg said in an internal memo cited by Reuters. He also acknowledged that the company had not communicated as clearly as it should have during previous rounds of restructuring.





Layoff notifications rolled out across regions





According to Business Insider, employees received layoff notifications in three waves at around 4 am local time across different geographies.





Staff in Singapore were among the first to receive notices, followed by employees across Europe and the United States in their respective time zones, Bloomberg reported.





Reuters also reported that Meta instructed several North American employees to work remotely on the day layoffs were implemented, a protocol the company has reportedly used during previous large-scale workforce reductions.





The cuts come as Meta reorganises teams around AI-focused workflows and restructures operations to support what executives internally described as a leaner and more agile organisation.





What affected employees will receive





Business Insider reported that US-based employees impacted by the layoffs will receive severance packages that include:





16 weeks of base pay

An additional two weeks of salary for every year of service

18 months of healthcare coverage for employees and their families





Employees outside the US are expected to receive compensation packages aligned with local labour laws and country-specific regulations.





The company has not publicly disclosed the full regional breakup of affected employees.





Meta shifts towards flatter teams and AI-native structures





In an internal memo cited by Reuters and Business Insider, Meta’s HR chief Janelle Gale said the company was reducing layers of management to create flatter organisational structures capable of operating faster with smaller teams.





“As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures,” Gale wrote in the memo reviewed by Reuters.





She added that many teams could now function more effectively through “smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership”.





Reuters reported that Meta also plans to redeploy roughly 7,000 employees into new roles aligned with AI workflows as part of the restructuring exercise.





Big Tech continues AI-driven restructuring





The latest layoffs reinforce a broader shift underway across the global technology industry, where companies are aggressively reallocating resources towards AI infrastructure, automation and machine learning capabilities while simultaneously cutting operational costs.





Meta has spent heavily over the past two years on AI development, data centre expansion and computing infrastructure as competition intensifies among major technology companies.





While Zuckerberg’s assurance that there will be no further company-wide layoffs this year may provide temporary relief internally, the latest restructuring underscores how rapidly workforce priorities are changing as AI becomes central to Big Tech’s operating models.