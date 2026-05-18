Meta’s AI race sparks anxiety across workforce ahead of 10% job cuts

Meta Platforms is preparing for a fresh round of workforce reductions that could impact around 10 per cent of its employees, according to internal communications cited in multiple media reports.





The proposed cuts could affect nearly 8,000 employees at the social media and technology giant, with layoff notifications reportedly expected to begin on May 20, 2026.





The development follows an internal memo sent by Janelle Gale, Meta’s Chief People Officer, confirming the company’s restructuring plans, according to India Today.





As the expected notification date approaches, reports suggest workplace anxiety inside the company has intensified, with employees describing an atmosphere marked by fear, exhaustion and uncertainty.





Employees describe growing pressure and burnout





According to reporting by WIRED, several Meta employees said morale inside the company has deteriorated sharply amid ongoing restructuring, AI-focused operational changes and concerns over compensation.





Some workers reportedly said employees who could financially afford to leave were hoping to be laid off in order to secure severance benefits rather than continue under current workplace conditions.





One policy staffer told WIRED, “I don’t know anyone having a good time.”





An employee at Instagram reportedly said colleagues were effectively urging management to “just do it now”, reflecting frustration over prolonged uncertainty surrounding the layoffs.





A senior executive quoted by the publication said employees working directly on core artificial intelligence projects and those with the highest compensation packages appeared to be least affected by the turmoil.





AI investments reshape internal priorities





Meta has framed the latest restructuring as part of a broader efficiency drive linked to the company’s expanding investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and products.





Reports indicate employees are increasingly concerned about being asked to help build AI systems that could eventually automate or replace parts of their own work.





Key concerns reportedly raised by employees include:





Fear of large-scale layoffs

Pressure linked to AI-driven restructuring

Increased workplace monitoring

Declining compensation tied to stock performance

Uncertainty around long-term job security





The company has invested aggressively in AI development over the past year as competition intensifies among major technology firms building large language models, AI assistants and automation tools.





Internal monitoring tools spark concerns





Another point of contention inside the company has reportedly been Meta’s deployment of software on employee laptops designed to track workplace activity and gather data for AI training purposes.





According to employee accounts cited in reports, workers were not given the option to opt out of the monitoring systems.





The move has triggered concerns around:





Employee privacy

Workplace surveillance

Data collection practices

Internal trust between management and staff





The reports also suggest employees have been monitoring internal layoff tracking spreadsheets and checking staff profiles to identify colleagues who had been “deactivated”.





Compensation concerns add to employee frustration





Compensation changes have further added to discontent among employees, according to reports.





WIRED cited public filings showing that Meta reduced the share-based component of annual raises for the second consecutive year in February.





Median total compensation reportedly declined to $388,200 last year from $417,400 in 2024.

Employees also said falling share prices had affected earnings for workers whose compensation packages were heavily linked to stock-based incentives.





The uncertainty has reportedly extended beyond the workplace, with some employees telling media outlets that they were delaying major personal decisions, including moving homes or expanding families, because of instability surrounding the company’s future.





Tech sector braces for deeper AI-led restructuring





Meta’s planned workforce reduction reflects a wider trend across the global technology sector, where companies are restructuring operations around AI investments while tightening costs in non-core areas.





Over the past two years, several large technology firms have announced layoffs tied to operational efficiency, automation and changing investment priorities.





For Meta, the coming weeks are expected to test both employee confidence and leadership communication as the company balances aggressive AI expansion with internal workforce pressures.