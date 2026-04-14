Oracle layoffs targeted employees with pending stock payouts, claims former worker

Oracle’s recent layoffs have sparked allegations that employees with pending stock payouts were disproportionately affected, according to comments from a former long-serving staffer, adding to growing debate over how the tech giant is restructuring its workforce.





The claims emerged after Oracle cut hundreds of roles in its latest round of job reductions, part of a wider restructuring push as the company invests heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure.





Former employee questions layoff pattern





A 30-year Oracle veteran said in a LinkedIn post that the layoffs appeared to have hit experienced employees and managers holding unvested stock.





“It seems (BUT I DON’T KNOW), maybe, layoffs follow an algorithm of high level individual contributors and mid-level managers – especially those with outstanding stock options,” Lewis wrote.





She added that many of the “absolute best colleagues” had been affected, while noting she had “no specific inside knowledge” of any formal selection system driving the cuts.









Other former employees, as cited in the same reporting, have raised similar concerns in online forums, suggesting some workers were laid off close to stock vesting dates.





Stock-linked compensation in focus





According to reporting by the New York Post, employees who were laid off immediately forfeited unvested stock awards, while vested holdings remained accessible. This intensified scrutiny from former staff, who argue timing may have had financial consequences.





Oracle has not publicly commented on the specific allegations regarding how employees were selected for redundancy.





The company has instead pointed to broader restructuring priorities as it reallocates resources toward AI-related investments.





Compensation strategy under scrutiny





The allegations around stock-linked layoffs come as Oracle has also faced attention over executive compensation, including a reported $26 million stock package for its new chief financial officer, according to earlier reporting.





This contrast between executive pay packages and workforce reductions has fuelled broader debate about compensation structures during large-scale tech industry restructuring.





Oracle has not responded to requests for comment on the specific claims raised by former employees regarding layoff selection criteria.





With AI investment accelerating and restructuring continuing, scrutiny of Oracle’s workforce decisions is likely to intensify, particularly around how compensation-linked roles are treated during cost-cutting cycles.





For now, the claims remain allegations from former employees and have not been substantiated by the company, which continues to frame the layoffs as part of a broader operational realignment.