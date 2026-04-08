Oracle to lay off 710 employees across California sites by June

Oracle is set to lay off 710 employees across California in the United States, with job cuts spanning the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Monica, according to state filings reported by SFGATE.





The layoffs, disclosed through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) documents filed with California’s Employment Development Department in the US, will take effect by 1 June 2026.





Layoffs span multiple offices in the US





The cuts include around 300 roles in Redwood City, California (US), more than 180 in Santa Clara, California (US), and over 150 in Pleasanton, California (US), SFGATE reported. A further 50 employees in Santa Monica, California (US) are also affected.





The Redwood City site at 500 Oracle Parkway — once the company’s headquarters before its relocation to Austin, Texas (US) in 2020 — remains one of its largest operational bases in the United States.





Under WARN requirements, employers in the US must provide advance notice of mass layoffs. The filings indicate that affected employees were notified by 31 March, with separation scheduled for early June.





Part of wider global workforce reductions





The California layoffs form part of a broader round of cuts affecting Oracle’s global workforce. Roughly 30,000 employees across the US, India, Canada, Mexico and Uruguay were impacted last week.





Internal communications reviewed by Business Insider suggest that employees were informed via email, with roles eliminated as part of “a broader organisational change”. Access to company systems was revoked shortly after notification.





The cuts appear to span multiple functions, including engineering, product, sales and support roles, reflecting a wide-ranging restructuring effort.





Cuts come despite strong financial performance





The job reductions come even as Oracle reports robust financial results. For the fiscal third quarter ending 28 February, the company posted revenue of $17.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year.





At the same time, Oracle has continued to make senior leadership changes. Regulatory filings show the appointment of Hilary Maxson as chief financial officer, with a compensation package including a $950,000 base salary and performance-linked incentives.





Oracle’s layoffs add to a continuing wave of job cuts across the technology sector, particularly in the United States, where companies including Meta, Google and Amazon have also reduced headcount while investing heavily in artificial intelligence.





The restructuring signals a continued shift in workforce strategy among large tech firms, as they rebalance costs and redirect investment towards emerging priorities. While Oracle has not publicly detailed the full scope of its layoffs, the scale of recent reductions suggests further organisational changes may follow.