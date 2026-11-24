Procter & Gamble (P&G) plans to expand factories capable of running without human intervention for several hours as the consumer goods giant pushes automation, productivity gains and cost savings.





The company currently operates 15 sites worldwide with unattended manufacturing capabilities and plans to add more such facilities in 2027. The expansion comes alongside plans to reduce its product-supply workforce, including contractors, by 20-30% by 2030, according to reporting by The New York Times.





The workforce reduction could affect a group of approximately 65,000 employees and contractors across manufacturing, purchasing, planning, engineering and quality control, as P&G reshapes its supply-chain operations.





Unattended factories become central to P&G's productivity push





P&G is increasing its reliance on manufacturing lines that can operate for hours without technicians, including during overnight shifts when staffing has been difficult.





Its first unattended shift was introduced at a Gillette factory in Berlin in 2024. The facility now runs overnight without technicians, while employees can focus on less repetitive work or take on daytime responsibilities involving customer interaction, according to the supplied report.





The company is also using autonomous robots at loading docks and warehouses and has experimented with driverless trucks as part of its wider automation push.





Chief Product Supply Officer Luc Reynaert told investors in Cincinnati last Thursday, “We are taking unattended operations to a whole new level,” as the company outlined plans to expand the model.





Reynaert said unattended operations could deliver up to 20% improvement in manufacturing productivity over the next four years.





65,000 supply-chain workers in focus as P&G targets leaner operations





The automation expansion is accompanied by a planned reduction in P&G's product-supply workforce, which includes employees and contractors across several operational functions.





According to The New York Times, the group comprises around 65,000 workers, with the company planning to reduce this workforce by 20-30% by 2030.





The affected functions include:





Manufacturing

Purchasing

Planning

Engineering

Quality control





The cuts are part of a broader supply-chain improvement programme called Supply 3.0, under which workforce reductions have already been underway for several years, a company spokesperson told The New York Times.





The planned supply-chain cuts also come after P&G announced in 2025 that it would eliminate up to 7,000 office jobs as part of a two-year restructuring plan.





$10 billion savings target adds to automation drive





P&G is targeting up to $10 billion in productivity savings between fiscal years 2027 and 2030, Reuters reported, as it seeks to offset cost pressures and improve operational efficiency.





The company said unattended shifts, automation and digitisation helped deliver $2.8 billion in savings in fiscal 2026, alongside record productivity gains. These gains helped offset pressure from higher raw material, energy and freight costs.





The expansion of unattended factory operations signals how P&G is linking manufacturing technology with workforce restructuring and long-term cost management. As the company scales these facilities, the balance between productivity gains, employee redeployment and a leaner workforce will remain central to its supply-chain transformation.