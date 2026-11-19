Salesforce has reportedly begun another round of workforce reductions, with employees in India claiming job losses and some affected workers reporting extended garden leave and severance arrangements.





Posts shared on anonymous workplace forum Blind suggest employees may remain on paid leave until February 2027, although the company has not publicly confirmed the scale of the latest cuts or the reported exit terms.





The developments come as the US-based software company faces renewed workforce restructuring, with reports of job losses emerging through employee discussions and internal communications.





India employees report job losses and extended garden leave





An employee claiming to work at Salesforce India posted on Blind under the title 'Salesforce Layoff (SMTS)', describing a meeting with their manager and the employee relations team during which they were informed about the job loss.





According to the post, the employee would remain on garden leave until February 1, 2027.

Garden leave typically allows employees to stay away from active work while continuing to receive pay during their notice period. Employees generally remain on the company's payroll until their employment formally ends.





The employee also described the emotional toll of the job loss, saying they were struggling to process the development.





Severance details remain based on employee accounts





A separate post on Blind's India community discussed the possible compensation arrangements for employees affected by the latest Salesforce cuts.





According to the anonymous account, reported exit terms could include:





Around two months of garden leave.

Additional weeks of pay based on tenure and location.

Some employees reportedly receiving packages equivalent to approximately 21 weeks.





These details remain unverified employee claims and should not be interpreted as a company-wide severance policy or confirmed package for every affected employee.





Business Insider separately reported that eligible US employees could receive up to 30 weeks of base pay, depending on factors such as age, job level and tenure. The reported US severance terms are separate and cannot be assumed to apply to employees in India.





Number of employees affected remains unknown





The total number of employees affected by the latest round of Salesforce layoffs has not been established.





Business Insider, citing messages shared on the company's internal Slack channels, reported that employees had been discussing job cuts, including the exit of a senior employee's manager. A senior manager working in IT compliance and content strategy also reportedly said publicly that they and colleagues had been affected.





The available reports do not identify the departments facing cuts or establish the scale of the restructuring across India and other markets.





Salesforce's workforce changes remain under scrutiny





The latest reports add to Salesforce's workforce reduction activity in 2026, as technology companies reassess staffing structures and costs amid wider adoption of artificial intelligence.





For employees, the immediate concerns centre on the number of roles affected, the teams facing reductions and the terms being offered during exits. Until Salesforce provides further details, the reported garden leave periods and severance arrangements remain based largely on employee accounts.