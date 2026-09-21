Volkswagen's turnaround plan may trigger 4,100 additional Porsche job cuts

Volkswagen's sweeping restructuring programme could lead to another round of workforce reductions at Porsche, according to a report by German business daily Handelsblatt, adding to a series of cost-cutting measures already under way at the sports car manufacturer.





The report, published on Saturday and cited by Reuters, said documents linked to a recent agreement by Volkswagen's supervisory board propose the elimination of around 4,100 positions at Porsche. The proposed reductions would come on top of previously agreed job cuts and form part of Volkswagen's broader turnaround strategy.





Neither Volkswagen nor Porsche publicly confirmed the reported plans. According to Reuters, both companies declined to comment on the details contained in the Handelsblatt report.





New reductions emerge as restructuring gathers pace





The reported proposals are tied to Volkswagen's largest restructuring effort to date and are intended to address an estimated €700 million overhead shortfall, according to Handelsblatt.





The newspaper reported that the latest reductions would be "in addition to existing agreements", signalling further pressure on Porsche's cost base as the brand navigates operational and market challenges.





The development follows a difficult period for Porsche, which has faced weakening performance in key markets and rising scrutiny over its strategic direction.





Key figures from the reported plans





Approximately 4,100 additional jobs could be cut at Porsche.

could be cut at Porsche. The reductions are reportedly linked to an overhead gap of around €700 million .

. The proposals form part of Volkswagen's broader restructuring programme.

The cuts would come on top of previously agreed workforce reductions.





Thousands of job cuts already agreed





The latest report follows significant workforce reduction measures announced earlier this year.





According to Reuters, Porsche management and labour representatives reached an agreement in July covering an additional 5,000 layoffs. Those reductions were added to 4,000 job cuts that had already been determined.





If implemented as planned, the existing measures would reduce Porsche's workforce by roughly one in five employees by 2035, Reuters reported.





The potential addition of 4,100 more cuts would deepen the scale of restructuring taking place across the luxury carmaker.





While Volkswagen remains Porsche's parent company, Reuters noted that the group can recommend such measures but cannot directly impose them on the subsidiary.





Profit warning sharpens focus on Porsche





The reported proposals surfaced shortly after Volkswagen lowered its full-year profit margin outlook, citing issues linked to Porsche.





On Friday, the German automotive group revised its expected annual operating margin to 1% at best, down from a previous target range of 4.0% to 5.5%.





According to Reuters, the revision was largely driven by a write-down related to Porsche.





The downgrade highlighted the growing challenges facing the sports car manufacturer as it works to restore growth and improve financial performance.





The revised outlook underscores how operational challenges at Porsche are increasingly influencing financial expectations across the wider Volkswagen Group.





Pressure mounts on Porsche leadership





Porsche's management is also facing pressure to deliver a recovery strategy after a sharp decline in sales in China, one of the brand's most important markets.





Reuters reported that Michael Leiters, Porsche's chief executive officer, is working to implement a turnaround plan following the company's sales slowdown in China and the costly reversal of aspects of its electric vehicle strategy.





The luxury carmaker has been adjusting its approach as demand conditions evolve and the transition to electric mobility proves more complex than many manufacturers anticipated.