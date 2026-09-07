VW's largest workforce reduction yet: 100,000 jobs at risk by 2030

Volkswagen has approved plans to eliminate an additional 50,000 jobs, taking the total number of roles targeted for reduction to 100,000 by 2030 in what is set to become the largest restructuring programme in the company's nearly 90-year history.





According to reporting by the BBC, the German automotive giant's board has signed off on the latest workforce reduction measures as it seeks to improve competitiveness amid declining profits, softer demand and intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers.





The move expands a restructuring plan announced in March, when the company said it would cut 50,000 positions. The latest decision doubles the scale of the planned workforce reduction over the remainder of the decade.





Restructuring extends beyond headcount





The workforce cuts form part of a broader transformation programme affecting multiple areas of the business.





Volkswagen Group, whose brands include Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Seat, Bentley and Lamborghini, is also reviewing the future of four German production sites as it reassesses manufacturing capacity and operational efficiency.





The company said production capacity at plants in Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Neckarsulm currently exceeds demand, prompting an evaluation of alternative uses for the facilities.





In a statement reported by the BBC, Chief Executive Oliver Blume described the measures as a "strong signal" for the future of the company and said Volkswagen was "taking responsibility for our entire workforce".





Cost pressures drive strategic reset





Volkswagen's latest actions come against a backdrop of weakening financial performance and changing market dynamics.





The carmaker has experienced declining profitability in recent years as sales slowed in key markets and competition intensified, particularly from Chinese manufacturers expanding rapidly across global markets.





A combination of weaker demand, technological disruption and mounting competitive pressure is forcing traditional manufacturers to rethink their cost structures.





The company said a "fundamental adjustment of the global workforce capability" is necessary to safeguard long-term competitiveness.





According to Volkswagen, the latest phase of restructuring will involve approximately 50,000 additional positions, including management roles.





Product strategy also faces overhaul





Alongside workforce reductions, Volkswagen is reshaping its product portfolio. The company said it plans to:





Reduce the number of vehicle models it produces by 50% by 2035

Cut product complexity by 75%

Focus investment on its "most compelling vehicles"

Increase production volumes of selected models to improve efficiency and lower costs

Review future uses for four German manufacturing sites





The measures represent one of the most significant operational changes undertaken by the group in recent decades.





Competition intensifies across global markets





Volkswagen's challenges reflect broader shifts occurring across the automotive industry.





The company has faced declining sales in China, historically one of its most important markets, as domestic manufacturers gain market share through lower production costs and rapid technology development.





Chinese electric vehicle makers, including BYD, have expanded aggressively in markets such as the United Kingdom, the European Union and South East Asia, increasing competitive pressure on established global brands.





Volkswagen has also been affected by weaker sales in the United States, partly linked to tariffs on imported vehicles introduced during the administration of US President Donald Trump, according to the BBC.





Workforce implications remain under scrutiny





As of 2025, Volkswagen employed more than 660,000 people worldwide, making it one of the world's largest automotive employers.





The scale of the proposed reductions means the restructuring programme will have significant implications across the group's global operations over the coming years.





Christianne Benner, president of industrial union IG Metall and deputy chair of Volkswagen's Supervisory Board, said the company had "fought hard for good solutions" in response to what she described as a "crisis situation".





With workforce reductions, factory reviews and product simplification now moving forward simultaneously, Volkswagen is entering a pivotal phase in its transformation. The success of the programme is likely to be measured by whether the company can restore competitiveness while adapting to shifting consumer demand, new technologies and a rapidly changing global automotive landscape.