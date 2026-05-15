Tripura mandates rotational work-from-home for half of Group C and D staff

The Tripura government has introduced a rotational work-from-home system for Group C and Group D employees as part of a broader austerity and fuel conservation drive.





According to a memorandum issued by the state’s General Administration (Administrative Reforms) Department, only 50 per cent of employees in the two staff categories will attend offices each day, while the remaining personnel will work remotely on a rotational basis.





The directive was issued following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal encouraging fuel conservation and remote working wherever feasible.





Departments asked to implement staggered attendance





Under the new instructions, Heads of Departments have been directed to prepare weekly duty rosters to ensure alternate attendance cycles for employees.





The memorandum specifies that:





Only 50 per cent of Group C and Group D staff will attend office daily

Remaining employees will work from home on a rotational basis

Departments must prepare weekly attendance rosters

Staff may attend office on alternate weeks under the new arrangement





The government said the measures are intended to reduce fuel consumption and contain administrative expenditure.





Remote staff must remain available





The memorandum also outlines operational expectations for employees working remotely.

Officials working from home have been instructed to remain accessible through telephone and electronic communication channels during working hours.





Employees must also report to office immediately in the event of emergencies or urgent official requirements, according to the order.





The state government has emphasised that remote work arrangements should not affect administrative responsiveness or public service delivery.





Public bodies advised to follow similar measures





The Tripura administration has extended the advisory beyond core government departments.





Public Sector Undertakings, local bodies, autonomous organisations, statutory entities and subordinate offices have been advised to adopt similar fuel-saving and attendance rationalisation measures wherever possible.





However, the government clarified that essential and emergency services have been excluded from the order.





The directives came into effect immediately and will remain operational until further instructions are issued by the state administration.





Fuel conservation moves gain momentum





Tripura’s decision adds to a growing number of administrative measures introduced by state governments following the Prime Minister’s call for reduced fuel consumption and wider adoption of energy-saving practices.





In recent days, several governments and institutions have explored hybrid work arrangements, reduced vehicle usage and increased reliance on public transport as part of broader conservation efforts.





The latest order reflects how remote working models, initially adopted widely during the pandemic years, are increasingly being reconsidered for operational efficiency and energy management purposes.





The effectiveness of the Tripura government’s rotational staffing model is likely to be assessed over the coming weeks as departments adapt to the revised attendance structure.