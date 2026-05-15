Uber to open new tech centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by 2027

Uber plans to establish two large technology centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by the end of 2027, signalling a deeper long-term commitment to India as the company expands its engineering and infrastructure footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets.





Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi announced the expansion during a town hall at Uber’s Bengaluru office on Thursday, according to reporting by BusinessLine.





The planned facilities are expected to significantly increase Uber’s operational and engineering capacity in India at a time when the company is intensifying investments in mobility, logistics and digital infrastructure.





New campuses to add nearly 10,000 seats





According to people aware of the matter cited in the report, the Bengaluru and Hyderabad centres will together accommodate nearly 9,600 employees.





Key details of the planned expansion include:





Bengaluru technology centre Around 1.1 million square feet Seating capacity for approximately 5,000 employees

Hyderabad technology centre

Around 901,115 square feet



Capacity for roughly 4,600 employees





The facilities are expected to support Uber’s broader engineering, product development and operational functions in India.





The expansion announcement comes a day after Uber revealed a partnership with Adani Group to establish its first data centre in India.





India emerges as strategic growth market





During the town hall, Khosrowshahi highlighted India’s growing strategic importance for Uber, particularly in the two-wheeler mobility segment.





“Two-wheelers remain an important category for us in India. We are no longer behind in the two-wheeler market,” he said, according to the report.





He added that the category had evolved rapidly over the past two years and had become a key business area for the company.





India has become one of Uber’s most competitive and strategically significant markets as mobility platforms race to expand beyond traditional ride-hailing into bike taxis, delivery and logistics services.





Focus sharpens on two-wheeler ecosystem





Uber has steadily expanded its presence in India’s two-wheeler mobility and logistics ecosystem amid intensifying competition from rivals such as Rapido.





The company’s two-wheeler business has emerged as one of its fastest-growing segments despite regulatory hurdles in several Indian states.





Recent expansion efforts include:

Launch of a business-to-business logistics network on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform in December

platform in December Increased investments in mobility and logistics operations

Broader infrastructure and engineering expansion in India





In February, Uber infused nearly $330 million into its India business to support growth initiatives and operational expansion.





Leadership visit underscores India push





Khosrowshahi’s India visit included meetings with senior policymakers and company teams across multiple cities.





Earlier this week, he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. He also visited Uber’s Hyderabad office on Wednesday before travelling to Bengaluru.





The combination of new technology hubs, infrastructure partnerships and increased capital allocation suggests Uber is positioning India as a larger centre for product engineering, mobility innovation and operational scale.





As competition intensifies in ride-hailing and two-wheeler mobility, the company’s latest expansion plans indicate that India is expected to play a central role in Uber’s long-term global growth strategy.