Infosys grants ₹52 crore stock incentives to CEO as employee wage revision hangs in balance

Infosys has approved stock incentives worth about ₹52 crore for its chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh, even as the company continues to hold back on a decision regarding employee wage hikes for the current fiscal year.





The grant, cleared by the board of Infosys following recommendations from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, forms part of Parekh’s annual performance-linked compensation structure, according to an exchange filing dated April 23.





Stock incentives structured across performance metrics





The equity award is split across multiple performance-linked components, reinforcing the company’s established executive compensation framework.





Break-up of the ₹52 crore stock incentives:

₹34.75 crore under annual performance equity grant

₹2 crore linked to environmental, social and governance targets

₹5 crore tied to total shareholder return metrics

₹10 crore under the 2019 performance plan

The total grant, estimated at ₹51.75 crore, will vest over one to two years, subject to predefined performance milestones. The restricted stock units will be issued effective May 2, with the number of shares determined by the prevailing market price ahead of the grant date.





According to Moneycontrol, the structure closely mirrors the previous year’s award of about ₹50 crore, indicating continuity in how the company links leadership compensation to performance indicators.





Financial performance supports payout





The stock incentives follow a quarter in which Infosys reported improved profitability.





Key financial highlights for the March quarter:

Net profit rose 27.8 percent quarter on quarter to ₹8,501 crore

Revenue stood at ₹46,402 crore, up 2 percent sequentially

The numbers were broadly in line with market expectations, reflecting stable execution despite a challenging demand environment.





Wage hike decision still pending





In contrast to executive compensation clarity, the company has yet to finalise salary revisions for employees for FY27.





Chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said during a post-earnings interaction that both the timing and extent of wage hikes remain under review, according to Moneycontrol.





The delay comes against a backdrop of continued caution across the IT services sector. Companies are navigating slower deal ramp-ups, pressure on discretionary spending, and modest revenue visibility.





Infosys has guided for revenue growth of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent for FY27, signalling a measured outlook even as deal pipelines remain stable.





Cost discipline amid a muted demand cycle





The divergence between executive payouts and deferred employee wage decisions reflects broader industry dynamics.





IT firms have increasingly adopted a calibrated approach to costs, balancing:





Margin protection

Investments in artificial intelligence and digital capabilities

Variable compensation structures tied to performance





While leadership compensation continues under pre-defined frameworks, employee-related costs are being aligned more closely with demand recovery signals.





The latest stock grant underscores consistency in Infosys’s executive pay architecture. However, the pending decision on employee wage hikes highlights the company’s cautious stance as it navigates a low-growth environment.





How quickly wage revisions are rolled out will depend on demand visibility, deal conversions, and margin stability over the coming quarters.