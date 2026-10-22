Dr. Alok Das appointed MD & CEO of Meghmani RENEW Energy

Meghmani Group has appointed Dr. Alok Das as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Meghmani RENEW Energy Private Limited, effective 15 October 2026. He will lead the development and growth of the Group’s renewable energy platform.





Das brings over three decades of energy sector experience





Das has more than 30 years of experience across the energy sector, spanning renewable energy, project development, business strategy and business development. His previous roles include positions at Suzlon Energy, Reliance Energy and NEPC Micon. Before joining Meghmani Group, he served as Group Chief Executive Officer at KP Group.





He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and holds a PhD in Renewable Energy.





At Meghmani RENEW Energy, Das will focus on developing a renewable energy platform aligned with the evolving power requirements of Indian industry. The company plans to assess opportunities across solar and wind energy, hybrid solutions, energy storage and other clean-energy applications, subject to business priorities and project feasibility.





Focus on industrial clean energy requirements





Das said reliable and economically competitive clean energy is becoming increasingly important to Indian industry. He identified renewable generation, hybridisation and energy storage as areas for evaluation, with an emphasis on meeting customers’ requirements for flexibility and reliability.





The company’s approach will involve assessing solutions for industrial power needs and opportunities aligned with India’s clean-energy transition, according to the appointment announcement.





Meghmani Group outlines its renewable energy plans





Natu Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Meghmani Group, said renewable energy is becoming increasingly relevant to India’s industrial competitiveness, energy security and long-term growth.





Patel said the Group intends to develop a renewable energy platform with a clear business purpose and a long-term outlook. He added that Das’s experience across the energy sector would be valuable as the Group develops the business and evaluates opportunities aligned with its capabilities and industrial demand.





Founded in 1980, Meghmani Group has businesses spanning chemicals, dyes, specialty products and related industrial sectors. The renewable energy business represents an expansion of the Group’s activities through Meghmani RENEW Energy Private Limited.





The appointment places Das in charge of developing the platform, with its future direction dependent on the Group’s assessment of market opportunities, business priorities and project feasibility.